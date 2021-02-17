Market Overview

12 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 17, 2021 6:14pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Tilray after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.

Losers

  • SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Stamps.Com (NASDAQ: STMP) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • SM Energy (NYSE: SM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • IMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. No terms were disclosed.
  • QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Small Cap After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

