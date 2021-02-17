12 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) shares are trading higher in sympathy with Tilray after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- Boston Beer Co (NYSE: SAM) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Stamps.Com (NASDAQ: STMP) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- SM Energy (NYSE: SM) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- IMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) shares are trading lower after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock. No terms were disclosed.
- QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- iQIYI (NASDAQ: IQ) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
