Why EHang's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

EHang Holdings (NASDAQ: EH) shares are trading higher Wednesday on a rebound after the stock dipped following a short report. The company responded in a press release in which the founder discussed the company's mission and the short report.

EHang Holdings is an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It focuses on making safe, autonomous and eco-friendly air mobility accessible to everyone. EHang provides customers in various industries with AAV products and commercial solutions: air mobility (including passenger transportation and logistics), smart city management and aerial media solutions.

EHang Holdings shares were trading up 47.99% at $68.52. The stock has a 52-week high of $129.80 and a 52-week low of $7.59.