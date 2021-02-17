Market Overview

Why EQT's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 17, 2021 2:56pm   Comments
EQT (NYSE: EQT) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.25 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $891.33 million by 40.5%.

EQT Corporation is an independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. The firm is dedicated to responsibly developing its asset base and being the operator of choice for its stakeholders.

By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology, and sustainability, EQT seeks to continuously improve the way the company produces environmentally responsible, reliable, and low-cost energy.

EQT shares were trading up 8.4% at $19.35. The stock has a 52-week high of $19.66 and a 52-week low of $4.21.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

