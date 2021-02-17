Why Exact Sciences Stocks Is Trading Lower Today

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings.

The company also entered into an agreement to acquire Ashion Analytics and also entered a research collaboration with The Translational Genomics Research Institute.

Exact Sciences is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of certain types of cancer. Its core product is a noninvasive screening test, Cologuard, which analyzes stool-based DNA samples to detect the precancerous and early stages of colorectal cancer. The test includes DNA markers and a protein marker that can detect blood in the stool.

Exact Sciences shares were trading down 8.15% at $141.70 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $159.54 and a 52-week low of $35.25.