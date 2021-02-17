Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Exact Sciences Stocks Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 17, 2021 2:55pm   Comments
Share:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings.

The company also entered into an agreement to acquire Ashion Analytics and also entered a research collaboration with The Translational Genomics Research Institute.

Exact Sciences is a molecular diagnostics company focused on the early detection and prevention of certain types of cancer. Its core product is a noninvasive screening test, Cologuard, which analyzes stool-based DNA samples to detect the precancerous and early stages of colorectal cancer. The test includes DNA markers and a protein marker that can detect blood in the stool.

Exact Sciences shares were trading down 8.15% at $141.70 at the time of writing. The stock has a 52-week high of $159.54 and a 52-week low of $35.25.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EXAS)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Funding For Gene Therapy Research, Priority Review For Amgen Cancer Drug, Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Supply Deal
5 Stocks To Watch For February 17, 2021
17 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Recap: Exact Sciences Q4 Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com