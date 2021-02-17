Why BlackBerry's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) shares are trading lower Wednesday as the stock continues to sell off following recent volatility. On Tuesday, Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell.

BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises.

The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government, as well as embedded software to the automotive, medical, and industrial markets.

BlackBerry shares were trading down 8.11% at $11.22. The stock has a 52-week high of $28.77 and a 52-week low of $2.70.