Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why BlackBerry's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 17, 2021 3:07pm   Comments
Share:

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB) shares are trading lower Wednesday as the stock continues to sell off following recent volatility. On Tuesday, Canaccord Genuity downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell.

BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises.

The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government, as well as embedded software to the automotive, medical, and industrial markets.

BlackBerry shares were trading down 8.11% at $11.22. The stock has a 52-week high of $28.77 and a 52-week low of $2.70.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BB)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 16, 2021
Is BlackBerry Back? With New Partnerships, The Company Is Ready For A Closer Look
10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
BlackBerry Announces QNX Hypervisor 2.2 Software To Be Used In EVs
Reddit User Who Leaked Tesla's Bitcoin Investment News Was Just High
BlackBerry Announces QNX Software Will Power Motional's Autonomous Vehicles
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com