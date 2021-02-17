Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios

The latest round of 13F filings from institutional investors is out, revealing to the world the stocks that some of the richest and most successful investors have been buying and selling.

Takeaways From 13F Season: Investors who follow particular fund managers can easily look up what each was buying and selling in the quarter, but other investors may be more interested in overall themes from 13F filings. The fourth quarter of 2020 was a big quarter for the S&P 500, and investors were likely interested in what top managers were buying and selling heading into 2021.

Google parent Alphabet has the attention of fund managers in Q4, with Tepper and Klarman selling and Soros buying.

Auto stocks have been hot in the market, and Cooperman was buying General Motors on the strength while Soros was taking profits.

Buffett took huge new positions in Verizon and Chevron, both of which pay dividend yields above 4.4%. Buffett also reduced exposure to bank stocks in the quarter, selling Wells Fargo, JPMorgan, M&T and PNC.

Several fund managers traded ETFs to play particular themes. Tepper bet on the Energy Sector by buying the XLE fund while Soros made a big bet on emerging markets by buying the EEM fund.

Here’s a rundown of how the smart money was playing some of the most popular stocks last quarter.

David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE: DNMR)

(NYSE: DNMR) Fubotv Inc (NYSE: FUBO)

(NYSE: FUBO) Concentrix Corp (NASDAQ: CNXC)

(NASDAQ: CNXC) Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS)

(NYSE: DDS) Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO)

(NASDAQ: SONO) Consol Energy Inc (NYSE: CEIX)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)

(NASDAQ: INTC) Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ: JACK)

(NASDAQ: JACK) AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER)

David Tepper’s Appaloosa Management

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY)

(NYSE: OXY) Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLE)

(NYSE: XLE) QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM)

(NASDAQ: QCOM) Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)

(NASDAQ: FB) Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT)

(NASDAQ: MSFT) Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG)

(NYSE: PCG) Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU)

(NASDAQ: MU) AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T)

(NYSE: T) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA)

(NYSE: BABA) Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

(NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX)

Leon Cooperman’s Omega Advisors

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Mp Materials Corp (NYSE: MP)

(NYSE: MP) General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)

(NYSE: GM) Barings BDC Inc (NYSE: BBDC)

(NYSE: BBDC) Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE: ET)

(NYSE: ET) Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

AMC NETWORKS INC (NASDAQ: AMCX)

Barry Rosenstein’s Jana Partners

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE: LH)

(NYSE: LH) W R Grace & Co (NYSE: GRA)

(NYSE: GRA) Tegna Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)

(NYSE: TGNA) TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE: ELY)

Jeff Smith’s Starboard Value

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ: ON)

(NASDAQ: ON) ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ: ACIW)

(NASDAQ: ACIW) Corteva (NYSE: CTVA)

(NYSE: CTVA) NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE: AAP)

(NYSE: AAP) ComScore (NASDAQ: SCOR)

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ)

(NYSE: VZ) Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)

(NYSE: MRK) AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV)

(NYSE: ABBV) T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS)

(NASDAQ: TMUS) Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)

(NASDAQ: AAPL) Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC)

(NYSE: WFC) Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD)

(NYSE: GOLD) M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB)

(NYSE: MTB) PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC)

(NYSE: PNC) Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)

(NYSE: PFE) JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)

George Soros’ Soros Fund Management

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Quantumscape Corp (NYSE: QS)

(NYSE: QS) iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE: EEM)

(NYSE: EEM) Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS)

(NYSE: DIS) Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)

(NASDAQ: AMZN) Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE)

(NYSE: NKE) Uber Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UBER)

(NASDAQ: UBER) Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG)

(NASDAQ: DKNG) General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)

Carl Icahn’s Icahn Capital

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Icahn Enterprises LP Common Stock (NYSE: IEP)

(NYSE: IEP) Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE: BHC)

(NYSE: BHC) Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN)

(NYSE: DAN) Xerox Holdings Corp (NYSE: XRX)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG)

(NYSE: LNG) Tenneco Inc (NYSE: TEN)

Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square Capital

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

(none)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions:

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX)

(NASDAQ: SBUX) Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR)

(NYSE: QSR) Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE: LOW)

(NYSE: LOW) Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A)

(NYSE: A) Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT)

Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group

Notable Q4 Buys/Increases:

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC)

(NASDAQ: INTC) Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC)

(NYSE: MPC) Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)

(NASDAQ: FB) eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY)

Notable Q4 Sells/Reductions: