Why Bausch Health, Oncolytics Biotech, And More Are Moving Today

iBio (NYSE: IBIO) shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported second-quarter earnings results.

iBio’s main area of business is plant-based protein expression technologies for vaccines and therapeutic proteins and developing and commercializing select biopharmaceutical product candidates.

iBio shares were trading down 12.23% at $2.04 during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.45 and a 52-week low of 27 cents.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares are trading lower after the company reported first-quarter earnings results.

Outlook Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing ONS-5010, a monoclonal antibody, or mAb, for various ophthalmic indications.

Outlook Therapeutics shares were trading down 9.09% at $2.50 during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.26 and a 52-week low of 50 cents.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DMAC) shares are trading higher after Roth Capital initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $38 per share.

DiaMedica Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is principally engaged in the business activity of developing treatments for unmet clinical need or where no therapies are available with a primary focus on chronic kidney disease and acute ischemicstroke. Its pipeline product DM199 is a recombinant form of human tissue kallikrein-1.

DiaMedica Therapeutics shares traded up 9.26% at $10.27 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.88 and a 52-week low of $1.87.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) shares are trading higher after RBC Capital upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $26 to $42 per share.

Bausch Health is a multinational specialty pharmaceutical company based in Laval, Canada. It develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and branded generic drugs, primarily for skin diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, eye health, and neurology.

Bausch Health shares were trading up 1.37% at $31.89. The stock has a 52-week high of $32.25 and a 52-week low of $11.15.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) shares are trading higher after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $15 per share.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancers that have not been treated with therapeutics.

Oncolytics Biotech shares were trading up 19.27% at $3.59. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.70 and a 52-week low of 94 cents.