Globalstar Teams With XCOM Labs For 5G Deployment In Dense Environments
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 1:00pm   Comments
  • Globalstar, Inc (NYSE: GSAT) partnered with XCOM Labs to commercialize XCOM's capacity-multiplying technology with Globalstar's Band n53 for 5G deployments in dense settings, including arenas, airports, multi-tenant buildings, and industrial deployments in countries where Globalstar has terrestrial rights.
  • XCOM is a brainchild of Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) veterans Paul Jacobs, Derek Aberle, and Matt Grob. It is credited for developing and commercializing multiple technologies involving smartphones, including spectrum acquisition followed by significant value enhancement.
  • XCOM's volume-enhancing and scaling techniques could render it a mid-band spectrum for 5G New Radio (NR) based services as per Globalstar.
  • Price action: GSAT shares are up 4.9% at $2.45 on the last check Wednesday.

