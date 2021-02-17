Globalstar Teams With XCOM Labs For 5G Deployment In Dense Environments
- Globalstar, Inc (NYSE: GSAT) partnered with XCOM Labs to commercialize XCOM's capacity-multiplying technology with Globalstar's Band n53 for 5G deployments in dense settings, including arenas, airports, multi-tenant buildings, and industrial deployments in countries where Globalstar has terrestrial rights.
- XCOM is a brainchild of Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) veterans Paul Jacobs, Derek Aberle, and Matt Grob. It is credited for developing and commercializing multiple technologies involving smartphones, including spectrum acquisition followed by significant value enhancement.
- XCOM's volume-enhancing and scaling techniques could render it a mid-band spectrum for 5G New Radio (NR) based services as per Globalstar.
- Price action: GSAT shares are up 4.9% at $2.45 on the last check Wednesday.
