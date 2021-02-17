Netskope And Mimecast Partner For Omnichannel DLP And Cloud Protection
- Security cloud provider Netskope and Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ: MIME) have partnered to provide customers with enterprise-grade, omnichannel data loss prevention (DLP) solution along with intelligence for the protection of cloud and web resources and usage.
- The partnership will enable the customers to leverage an enterprise-grade, omnichannel DLP solution to manage email, using Netskope inspection and Mimecast analysis, blocking doubtful email and delicate content based on DLP tags.
- It will help users tap Netskope Cloud Threat Exchange's power towards risk detection and prevention across both Netskope and Mimecast environments.
- Price action: MIME shares are up 1.01% at $42.68 on the last check Wednesday.
