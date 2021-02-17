Market Overview

Netskope And Mimecast Partner For Omnichannel DLP And Cloud Protection
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 12:31pm   Comments
  • Security cloud provider Netskope and Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ: MIMEhave partnered to provide customers with enterprise-grade, omnichannel data loss prevention (DLP) solution along with intelligence for the protection of cloud and web resources and usage.
  • The partnership will enable the customers to leverage an enterprise-grade, omnichannel DLP solution to manage email, using Netskope inspection and Mimecast analysis, blocking doubtful email and delicate content based on DLP tags.
  • It will help users tap Netskope Cloud Threat Exchange's power towards risk detection and prevention across both Netskope and Mimecast environments.
  • Price action: MIME shares are up 1.01% at $42.68 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: News Tech Media

