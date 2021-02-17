Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

This morning 194 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Interesting Facts:

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NYSE:JPM) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:ARTW) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high. Comstock Mining, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LODE) was the biggest winner, trading up 257.17% to reach its 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shares hit a yearly high of $145.38. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.

(NYSE:JPM) shares hit a yearly high of $145.38. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session. JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) stock set a new 52-week high of $108.28 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.58%.

(NASDAQ:JD) stock set a new 52-week high of $108.28 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.58%. BHP Gr (NYSE:BBL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.25. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.

(NYSE:BBL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.25. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session. Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) shares hit $89.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.03%.

(NYSE:RIO) shares hit $89.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.03%. Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares were down 0.17% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $313.50 for a change of down 0.17%.

(NYSE:GS) shares were down 0.17% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $313.50 for a change of down 0.17%. China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE:SNP) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.79 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.91% for the day.

(NYSE:SNP) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.79 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.91% for the day. Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.29 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.66%.

(NYSE:WBK) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.29 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.66%. Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $120.96. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.

(NYSE:COF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $120.96. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session. Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) shares hit $34.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.56%.

(NYSE:FCX) shares hit $34.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.56%. Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $166.67 with a daily change of up 1.92%.

(NASDAQ:MCHP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $166.67 with a daily change of up 1.92%. Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) stock set a new 52-week high of $136.98 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.59%.

(NYSE:A) stock set a new 52-week high of $136.98 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.59%. Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.31 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.06%.

(NYSE:JCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.31 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.06%. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares were up 0.93% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.29 for a change of up 0.93%.

(NASDAQ:VIACA) shares were up 0.93% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.29 for a change of up 0.93%. SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $529.41 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.14%.

(NASDAQ:SIVB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $529.41 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.14%. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.92. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.

(NASDAQ:FITB) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.92. The stock was up 0.78% for the day. Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) stock set a new 52-week high of $252.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.37%.

(NYSE:LH) stock set a new 52-week high of $252.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.37%. Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $39.10. Shares traded down 0.28%.

(NASDAQ:TCOM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $39.10. Shares traded down 0.28%. Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $360.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%.

(NYSE:GNRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $360.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%. Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) shares broke to $20.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.54%.

(NYSE:RF) shares broke to $20.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.54%. Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $166.55 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.62%.

(NASDAQ:TSCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $166.55 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.62%. Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.77.

(NYSE:SUZ) shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.77. Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) shares were up 0.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.56 for a change of up 0.55%.

(NYSE:CFG) shares were up 0.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.56 for a change of up 0.55%. Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.18 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HBAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.18 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day. Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares hit $303.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.78%.

(NYSE:CRL) shares hit $303.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.78%. News (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares hit $24.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.32%.

(NASDAQ:NWSA) shares hit $24.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.32%. Churchill Capital (NYSE:CCIV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $57.49 with a daily change of up 2.53%.

(NYSE:CCIV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $57.49 with a daily change of up 2.53%. News (NASDAQ:NWS) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.11 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NWS) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.11 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day. Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.25 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.52%.

(NYSE:EQH) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.25 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.52%. Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) shares were up 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.50.

(NYSE:BHC) shares were up 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.50. Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.06 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.

(NYSE:BSAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.06 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%. Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $78.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.51%.

(NASDAQ:DOX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $78.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.51%. Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.80 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.99%.

(NYSE:VEDL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.80 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.99%. Comerica (NYSE:CMA) shares set a new yearly high of $66.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.

(NYSE:CMA) shares set a new yearly high of $66.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session. Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $75.81. Shares traded up 0.84%.

(NYSE:RHI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $75.81. Shares traded up 0.84%. Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $82.72 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%.

(NYSE:WAL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $82.72 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%. United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $177.66 with a daily change of up 3.35%.

(NASDAQ:UTHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $177.66 with a daily change of up 3.35%. MP Materials (NYSE:MP) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 7.1% for the day.

(NYSE:MP) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 7.1% for the day. Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH) shares were up 6.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.40.

(NYSE:ACH) shares were up 6.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.40. MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) shares set a new 52-week high of $172.84 on Wednesday, moving down 0.81%.

(NYSE:MSA) shares set a new 52-week high of $172.84 on Wednesday, moving down 0.81%. Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.18 Wednesday. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.

(NYSE:CCJ) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.18 Wednesday. The stock was down 1.01% for the day. Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $103.71 with a daily change of down 0.89%.

(NYSE:CFR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $103.71 with a daily change of down 0.89%. Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.58. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.

(NYSE:SNV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.58. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session. Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares set a new yearly high of $79.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.

(NASDAQ:PNFP) shares set a new yearly high of $79.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session. KT (NYSE:KT) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.92 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.

(NYSE:KT) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.92 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day. Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares set a new yearly high of $120.92 this morning. The stock was up 20.9% on the session.

(NASDAQ:KRNT) shares set a new yearly high of $120.92 this morning. The stock was up 20.9% on the session. Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.99. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.

(NASDAQ:BPOP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.99. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session. EQT (NYSE:EQT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.63%.

(NYSE:EQT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.63%. Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares broke to $45.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.19%.

(NYSE:LPX) shares broke to $45.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.19%. UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.53 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 4.36%.

(NASDAQ:TIGR) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.53 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 4.36%. Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) shares broke to $16.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%.

(NYSE:GTES) shares broke to $16.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%. Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares were up 1.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $137.28.

(NASDAQ:SYNA) shares were up 1.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $137.28. Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $72.03 with a daily change of up 16.96%.

(NASDAQ:RIOT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $72.03 with a daily change of up 16.96%. 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares broke to $31.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.03%.

(NASDAQ:QFIN) shares broke to $31.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.03%. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares hit $25.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.72%.

(NASDAQ:NKTR) shares hit $25.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.72%. Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares were up 8.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.00.

(NASDAQ:MARA) shares were up 8.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.00. National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.09%.

(NYSE:NFG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.09%. Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock set a new 52-week high of $187.37 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.

(NYSE:SI) stock set a new 52-week high of $187.37 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%. BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.67 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.12%.

(NYSE:BKU) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.67 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.12%. Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.72.

(NASDAQ:PPBI) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.72. Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.72%.

(NASDAQ:TSEM) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.72%. Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.25 on Wednesday, moving up 8.06%.

(NASDAQ:CAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.25 on Wednesday, moving up 8.06%. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.

(NASDAQ:ABCB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%. Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $65.84 with a daily change of up 0.96%.

(NYSE:ONTO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $65.84 with a daily change of up 0.96%. Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.79. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.

(NYSE:WOR) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.79. The stock was down 0.01% for the day. Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.73.

(NASDAQ:HYFM) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.73. Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.11. The stock was up 4.13% for the day.

(NYSE:TRQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.11. The stock was up 4.13% for the day. Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) shares set a new yearly high of $11.24 this morning. The stock was up 1.19% on the session.

(NYSE:RRC) shares set a new yearly high of $11.24 this morning. The stock was up 1.19% on the session. United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.99 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.4%.

(NASDAQ:UCBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.99 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.4%. Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.92. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.

(NASDAQ:CSQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.92. The stock was up 0.04% for the day. LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) shares hit $14.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.35%.

(NASDAQ:LX) shares hit $14.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.35%. Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) shares hit $52.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.02%.

(NYSE:AVNS) shares hit $52.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.02%. Star Peak Energy (NYSE:STPK) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.33 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.71%.

(NYSE:STPK) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.33 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.71%. California Resources (NYSE:CRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.05 on Wednesday, moving up 4.61%.

(NYSE:CRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.05 on Wednesday, moving up 4.61%. First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) shares were up 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.56.

(NYSE:FBP) shares were up 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.56. FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) shares were up 2.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.16.

(NYSE:FINV) shares were up 2.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.16. Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.89. Shares traded up 4.29%.

(NASDAQ:ENDP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.89. Shares traded up 4.29%. Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.84 on Wednesday, moving down 0.03%.

(NASDAQ:RNST) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.84 on Wednesday, moving down 0.03%. Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares broke to $51.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.

(NASDAQ:UCTT) shares broke to $51.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%. Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.08.

(NYSE:GDV) shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.08. Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares were up 0.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.75 for a change of up 0.35%.

(NASDAQ:SBCF) shares were up 0.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.75 for a change of up 0.35%. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SENS) shares hit $5.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 5.14%.

(AMEX:SENS) shares hit $5.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 5.14%. So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.04% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SY) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.04% for the day. Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.90 on Wednesday, moving up 0.81%.

(NYSE:DKL) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.90 on Wednesday, moving up 0.81%. SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares broke to $14.37 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.36%.

(NYSE:SM) shares broke to $14.37 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.36%. E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.37%.

(NASDAQ:SSP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.37%. Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.14 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.55%.

(NASDAQ:EGBN) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.14 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.55%. Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) stock hit a yearly high price of $68.99. The stock was up 3.63% for the day.

(NASDAQ:WIRE) stock hit a yearly high price of $68.99. The stock was up 3.63% for the day. NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.19 on Wednesday, moving down 0.81%.

(NASDAQ:NVEE) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.19 on Wednesday, moving down 0.81%. Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) shares set a new yearly high of $48.14 this morning. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.

(NASDAQ:MWK) shares set a new yearly high of $48.14 this morning. The stock was down 3.01% on the session. CC Neuberger Principal (NYSE:PRPB) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.37 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.49%.

(NYSE:PRPB) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.37 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.49%. TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.40 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.

(NASDAQ:TCBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.40 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day. Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) shares broke to $46.62 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.7%.

(NASDAQ:BOMN) shares broke to $46.62 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.7%. NOW (NYSE:DNOW) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.15. Shares traded up 1.58%.

(NYSE:DNOW) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.15. Shares traded up 1.58%. Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.66 on Wednesday, moving up 2.67%.

(NYSE:WLL) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.66 on Wednesday, moving up 2.67%. WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.58 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.25% for the day.

(NYSE:WOW) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.58 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.25% for the day. SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares hit a yearly high of $48.49. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SGH) shares hit a yearly high of $48.49. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session. Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.07. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.

(NASDAQ:SYBT) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.07. The stock was up 0.64% for the day. First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares were up 0.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.68.

(NASDAQ:FBNC) shares were up 0.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.68. Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:DNN) shares set a new yearly high of $1.80 this morning. The stock was up 8.54% on the session.

(AMEX:DNN) shares set a new yearly high of $1.80 this morning. The stock was up 8.54% on the session. Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.92 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.82%.

(NASDAQ:CDEV) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.92 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.82%. CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares were up 4.52% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.40 for a change of up 4.52%.

(NASDAQ:CURI) shares were up 4.52% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.40 for a change of up 4.52%. Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.87. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.

(NASDAQ:OAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.87. The stock was up 1.61% for the day. Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares were up 1.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.07.

(NASDAQ:CLDX) shares were up 1.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.07. Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.15 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.31%.

(NASDAQ:VUZI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.15 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.31%. German American (NASDAQ:GABC) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.78. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.

(NASDAQ:GABC) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.78. The stock was up 0.86% for the day. Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares were up 6.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.61 for a change of up 6.02%.

(NASDAQ:ANDE) shares were up 6.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.61 for a change of up 6.02%. Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.00. The stock was up 9.25% for the day.

(NASDAQ:THRY) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.00. The stock was up 9.25% for the day. SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.88 on Wednesday, moving up 19.62%.

(NYSE:SOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.88 on Wednesday, moving up 19.62%. Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) shares broke to $27.60 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%.

(NYSE:TDF) shares broke to $27.60 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%. HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $42.47 with a daily change of up 0.52%.

(NASDAQ:HMST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $42.47 with a daily change of up 0.52%. Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.47%.

(NASDAQ:SSPK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.47%. Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.37%.

(NASDAQ:DCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.37%. DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares were up 0.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.16 for a change of up 0.15%.

(NASDAQ:BOOM) shares were up 0.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.16 for a change of up 0.15%. Danaos (NYSE:DAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.80. The stock was up 2.52% for the day.

(NYSE:DAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.80. The stock was up 2.52% for the day. Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.57. The stock traded up 3.62% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CMRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.57. The stock traded up 3.62% on the session. Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $26.50 with a daily change of up 3.92%.

(NASDAQ:SLN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $26.50 with a daily change of up 3.92%. MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.16 on Wednesday morning, moving up 15.5%.

(NASDAQ:MGI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.16 on Wednesday morning, moving up 15.5%. BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) shares hit $8.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).

(NYSE:BCX) shares hit $8.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat). US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.61 with a daily change of up 3.16%.

(NYSE:SLCA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.61 with a daily change of up 3.16%. Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) shares were up 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.77 for a change of up 1.02%.

(NASDAQ:BPYU) shares were up 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.77 for a change of up 1.02%. CAI International (NYSE:CAI) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.00. The stock was up 7.39% for the day.

(NYSE:CAI) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.00. The stock was up 7.39% for the day. HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.73 on Wednesday, moving down 0.34%.

(NASDAQ:HONE) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.73 on Wednesday, moving down 0.34%. BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.

(NYSE:BIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%. Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) shares were up 2.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.89.

(NYSE:NBR) shares were up 2.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.89. Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares were up 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.90.

(NASDAQ:VIOT) shares were up 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.90. Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) shares were up 6.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.31.

(NASDAQ:TPCO) shares were up 6.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.31. Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.80. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.

(NYSE:YRD) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.80. The stock was up 0.92% for the day. Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.66 Wednesday. The stock was up 8.82% for the day.

(NYSE:RFL) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.66 Wednesday. The stock was up 8.82% for the day. Starboard Value (NASDAQ:SVAC) shares were up 3.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.55.

(NASDAQ:SVAC) shares were up 3.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.55. India Fund (NYSE:IFN) shares were up 0.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.45 for a change of up 0.56%.

(NYSE:IFN) shares were up 0.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.45 for a change of up 0.56%. Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE:DFP) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.07 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.

(NYSE:DFP) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.07 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%. The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.50. The stock was up 12.21% for the day.

(NASDAQ:NCTY) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.50. The stock was up 12.21% for the day. SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.50. The stock was up 2.64% for the day.

(NYSE:SXC) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.50. The stock was up 2.64% for the day. Uranium Energy Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:UEC) shares were up 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.55.

(AMEX:UEC) shares were up 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.55. Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.05. The stock was up 25.99% for the day.

(NASDAQ:AQMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.05. The stock was up 25.99% for the day. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares hit $38.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.

(NYSE:LPI) shares hit $38.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%. Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.72 on Wednesday, moving up 10.24%.

(NASDAQ:MESA) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.72 on Wednesday, moving up 10.24%. Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares were up 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.65.

(NASDAQ:ONCT) shares were up 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.65. ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares broke to $6.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.82%.

(NASDAQ:CDXC) shares broke to $6.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.82%. Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares hit $6.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.9%.

(NASDAQ:BBCP) shares hit $6.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.9%. Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares broke to $1.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 35.16%.

(NASDAQ:ONTX) shares broke to $1.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 35.16%. Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.66 on Wednesday morning, moving up 11.03%.

(NASDAQ:AGTC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.66 on Wednesday morning, moving up 11.03%. CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.36. The stock traded down 0.54% on the session.

(NYSE:CEIX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.36. The stock traded down 0.54% on the session. TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.40 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 155.59%.

(NASDAQ:PETZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.40 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 155.59%. Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.63%.

(NASDAQ:AVNW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.63%. Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) shares were down 0.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.29 for a change of down 0.05%.

(NYSE:SOR) shares were down 0.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.29 for a change of down 0.05%. eMagin Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:EMAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.24 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.9%.

(AMEX:EMAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.24 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.9%. PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.96 with a daily change of up 4.45%.

(NASDAQ:PAVM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.96 with a daily change of up 4.45%. SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.78. Shares traded down 2.23%.

(NASDAQ:SHSP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.78. Shares traded down 2.23%. Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 25.91%.

(NASDAQ:CCNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 25.91%. Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.85%.

(NASDAQ:CCB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.85%. Comstock Mining, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LODE) shares were up 257.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.82.

(AMEX:LODE) shares were up 257.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.82. Ur Energy Inc Common Shares (Canada) (AMEX:URG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.57 on Wednesday morning, moving up 8.03%.

(AMEX:URG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.57 on Wednesday morning, moving up 8.03%. Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.78 with a daily change of up 0.3%.

(NASDAQ:HRZN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.78 with a daily change of up 0.3%. CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares hit $18.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 241.43%.

(NASDAQ:CLPS) shares hit $18.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 241.43%. Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares were up 7.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.25 for a change of up 7.96%.

(NASDAQ:TUSK) shares were up 7.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.25 for a change of up 7.96%. Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.09%.

(NASDAQ:AKU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.09%. Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.55%.

(NASDAQ:SMED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.55%. BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.25. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.

(NASDAQ:BCBP) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.25. The stock was up 0.76% for the day. Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.40 on Wednesday, moving up 2.88%.

(NASDAQ:LAZY) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.40 on Wednesday, moving up 2.88%. Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.18 on Wednesday morning, moving up 13.33%.

(NASDAQ:VISL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.18 on Wednesday morning, moving up 13.33%. San Juan Basin Royalty (NYSE:SJT) shares were up 1.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.50 for a change of up 1.01%.

(NYSE:SJT) shares were up 1.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.50 for a change of up 1.01%. Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.38 on Wednesday, moving up 9.67%.

(NASDAQ:PBTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.38 on Wednesday, moving up 9.67%. Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) shares were up 4.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.72.

(NASDAQ:METC) shares were up 4.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.72. SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares hit a yearly high of $10.13. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.

(NASDAQ:SCYX) shares hit a yearly high of $10.13. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session. Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) shares hit $17.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.39%.

(NASDAQ:BASI) shares hit $17.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.39%. Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.70. The stock was up 37.87% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ONCY) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.70. The stock was up 37.87% for the day. Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) shares hit $12.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.75%.

(NASDAQ:RDCM) shares hit $12.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.75%. Alpha Healthcare (NASDAQ:AHAC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.33. Shares traded up 15.01%.

(NASDAQ:AHAC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.33. Shares traded up 15.01%. One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.27 with a daily change of up 13.12%.

(NASDAQ:OSS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.27 with a daily change of up 13.12%. Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.97. Shares traded down 2.95%.

(NASDAQ:RGLS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.97. Shares traded down 2.95%. ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) shares were up 35.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.00.

(NASDAQ:CNET) shares were up 35.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.00. 5:01 Acquisition (NASDAQ:FVAM) shares set a new yearly high of $10.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FVAM) shares set a new yearly high of $10.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session. Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.67. The stock traded up 17.81% on the session.

(NASDAQ:CBLI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.67. The stock traded up 17.81% on the session. AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $6.94. Shares traded up 31.31%.

(NASDAQ:ANTE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $6.94. Shares traded up 31.31%. Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE:IAE) shares were up 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.61.

(NYSE:IAE) shares were up 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.61. Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 20.22%.

(NASDAQ:LGHL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 20.22%. Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares hit a yearly high of $3.87. The stock traded up 61.43% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares hit a yearly high of $3.87. The stock traded up 61.43% on the session. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares hit a yearly high of $1.85. The stock traded down 3.46% on the session.

(NASDAQ:DFFN) shares hit a yearly high of $1.85. The stock traded down 3.46% on the session. SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.37%.

(NASDAQ:SRAX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.37%. Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.13%.

(NASDAQ:NHTC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.13%. Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.14. The stock was up 40.36% for the day.

(NASDAQ:MFH) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.14. The stock was up 40.36% for the day. JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.96 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.13% for the day.

(NYSE:JMP) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.96 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.13% for the day. Yunhong Intl (NASDAQ:ZGYH) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.07 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.05% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ZGYH) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.07 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.05% for the day. inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.36%.

(AMEX:INTT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.36%. Solitario Zinc Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:XPL) shares were up 14.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.22.

(AMEX:XPL) shares were up 14.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.22. MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.23 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.83%.

(NASDAQ:MNDO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.23 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.83%. Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.28. The stock was up 5.44% for the day.

(NASDAQ:JAKK) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.28. The stock was up 5.44% for the day. GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares set a new yearly high of $2.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GVP) shares set a new yearly high of $2.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session. Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.68%.

(NASDAQ:DAIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.68%. Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.38 on Wednesday morning, moving up 11.17%.

(NASDAQ:FAMI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.38 on Wednesday morning, moving up 11.17%. Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares were up 9.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.95.

(NASDAQ:ELTK) shares were up 9.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.95. Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares were up 0.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.56.

(NASDAQ:CLWT) shares were up 0.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.56. Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.81. The stock was down 1.41% for the day.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.