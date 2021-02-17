Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
This morning 194 companies reached new 52-week highs.
Interesting Facts:
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Comstock Mining, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LODE) was the biggest winner, trading up 257.17% to reach its 52-week high.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) shares hit a yearly high of $145.38. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
- JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) stock set a new 52-week high of $108.28 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.58%.
- BHP Gr (NYSE:BBL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.25. The stock traded up 0.87% on the session.
- Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) shares hit $89.59 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.03%.
- Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) shares were down 0.17% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $313.50 for a change of down 0.17%.
- China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE:SNP) stock made a new 52-week high of $55.79 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.91% for the day.
- Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.29 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.66%.
- Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $120.96. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
- Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) shares hit $34.48 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.56%.
- Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $166.67 with a daily change of up 1.92%.
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) stock set a new 52-week high of $136.98 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.59%.
- Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $54.31 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.06%.
- ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) shares were up 0.93% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $60.29 for a change of up 0.93%.
- SVB Financial (NASDAQ:SIVB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $529.41 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.14%.
- Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.92. The stock was up 0.78% for the day.
- Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) stock set a new 52-week high of $252.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.37%.
- Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $39.10. Shares traded down 0.28%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $360.76 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.72%.
- Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) shares broke to $20.47 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.54%.
- Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $166.55 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.62%.
- Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) shares were down 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.77.
- Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) shares were up 0.55% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.56 for a change of up 0.55%.
- Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.18 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
- Charles River (NYSE:CRL) shares hit $303.79 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.78%.
- News (NASDAQ:NWSA) shares hit $24.22 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.32%.
- Churchill Capital (NYSE:CCIV) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $57.49 with a daily change of up 2.53%.
- News (NASDAQ:NWS) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.11 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.17% for the day.
- Equitable Holdings (NYSE:EQH) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.25 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.52%.
- Bausch Health Cos (NYSE:BHC) shares were up 2.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $32.50.
- Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.06 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.17%.
- Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $78.30 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.51%.
- Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.80 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.99%.
- Comerica (NYSE:CMA) shares set a new yearly high of $66.75 this morning. The stock was up 0.86% on the session.
- Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $75.81. Shares traded up 0.84%.
- Western Alliance (NYSE:WAL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $82.72 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.73%.
- United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $177.66 with a daily change of up 3.35%.
- MP Materials (NYSE:MP) stock made a new 52-week high of $44.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 7.1% for the day.
- Aluminum Corp of China (NYSE:ACH) shares were up 6.65% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.40.
- MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) shares set a new 52-week high of $172.84 on Wednesday, moving down 0.81%.
- Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.18 Wednesday. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.
- Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $103.71 with a daily change of down 0.89%.
- Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV) shares hit a new 52-week high of $42.58. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
- Pinnacle Finl Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) shares set a new yearly high of $79.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.37% on the session.
- KT (NYSE:KT) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.92 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) shares set a new yearly high of $120.92 this morning. The stock was up 20.9% on the session.
- Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.99. The stock traded up 0.59% on the session.
- EQT (NYSE:EQT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.79 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.63%.
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) shares broke to $45.91 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.19%.
- UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.53 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 4.36%.
- Gates Industrial Corp (NYSE:GTES) shares broke to $16.72 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%.
- Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) shares were up 1.12% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $137.28.
- Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $72.03 with a daily change of up 16.96%.
- 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares broke to $31.50 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 3.03%.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares hit $25.95 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 12.72%.
- Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) shares were up 8.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $48.00.
- National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.16 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.09%.
- Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) stock set a new 52-week high of $187.37 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.36%.
- BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) stock set a new 52-week high of $40.67 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.12%.
- Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) shares were up 0.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.72.
- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) stock set a new 52-week high of $34.45 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.72%.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.25 on Wednesday, moving up 8.06%.
- Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.25 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.13%.
- Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $65.84 with a daily change of up 0.96%.
- Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) stock hit a yearly high price of $61.79. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
- Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) shares were up 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $94.73.
- Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.11. The stock was up 4.13% for the day.
- Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) shares set a new yearly high of $11.24 this morning. The stock was up 1.19% on the session.
- United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.99 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.4%.
- Calamos Strategic Total (NASDAQ:CSQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.92. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
- LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX) shares hit $14.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.35%.
- Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) shares hit $52.52 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.02%.
- Star Peak Energy (NYSE:STPK) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.33 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.71%.
- California Resources (NYSE:CRC) shares set a new 52-week high of $28.05 on Wednesday, moving up 4.61%.
- First BanCorp (NYSE:FBP) shares were up 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.56.
- FinVolution Gr (NYSE:FINV) shares were up 2.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.16.
- Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $9.89. Shares traded up 4.29%.
- Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) shares set a new 52-week high of $39.84 on Wednesday, moving down 0.03%.
- Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) shares broke to $51.88 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.39%.
- Gabelli Dividend & Income (NYSE:GDV) shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $23.08.
- Seacoast Banking (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares were up 0.35% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $34.75 for a change of up 0.35%.
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:SENS) shares hit $5.56 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 5.14%.
- So-Young Intl (NASDAQ:SY) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.40 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.04% for the day.
- Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.90 on Wednesday, moving up 0.81%.
- SM Energy (NYSE:SM) shares broke to $14.37 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.36%.
- E W Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.15 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 6.37%.
- Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) stock set a new 52-week high of $48.14 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.55%.
- Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) stock hit a yearly high price of $68.99. The stock was up 3.63% for the day.
- NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.19 on Wednesday, moving down 0.81%.
- Mohawk Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:MWK) shares set a new yearly high of $48.14 this morning. The stock was down 3.01% on the session.
- CC Neuberger Principal (NYSE:PRPB) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.37 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.49%.
- TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.40 Wednesday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
- Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) shares broke to $46.62 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.7%.
- NOW (NYSE:DNOW) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $11.15. Shares traded up 1.58%.
- Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) shares set a new 52-week high of $31.66 on Wednesday, moving up 2.67%.
- WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.58 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.25% for the day.
- SMART Glb Hldgs (NASDAQ:SGH) shares hit a yearly high of $48.49. The stock traded up 0.06% on the session.
- Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) stock hit a yearly high price of $49.07. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.
- First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) shares were up 0.6% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.68.
- Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX:DNN) shares set a new yearly high of $1.80 this morning. The stock was up 8.54% on the session.
- Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.92 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.82%.
- CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) shares were up 4.52% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.40 for a change of up 4.52%.
- Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $53.87. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.
- Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) shares were up 1.86% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $26.07.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.15 on Wednesday morning, moving up 4.31%.
- German American (NASDAQ:GABC) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.78. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.
- Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) shares were up 6.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.61 for a change of up 6.02%.
- Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) stock hit a yearly high price of $30.00. The stock was up 9.25% for the day.
- SOS (NYSE:SOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.88 on Wednesday, moving up 19.62%.
- Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) shares broke to $27.60 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.18%.
- HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $42.47 with a daily change of up 0.52%.
- Silver Spike Acquisition (NASDAQ:SSPK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.47%.
- Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.52 on Wednesday morning, moving up 1.37%.
- DMC Glb (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares were up 0.15% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $61.16 for a change of up 0.15%.
- Danaos (NYSE:DAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $40.80. The stock was up 2.52% for the day.
- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.57. The stock traded up 3.62% on the session.
- Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $26.50 with a daily change of up 3.92%.
- MoneyGram (NASDAQ:MGI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.16 on Wednesday morning, moving up 15.5%.
- BlackRock Resources (NYSE:BCX) shares hit $8.76 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of 0.0% (flat).
- US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $10.61 with a daily change of up 3.16%.
- Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) shares were up 1.02% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.77 for a change of up 1.02%.
- CAI International (NYSE:CAI) stock hit a yearly high price of $43.00. The stock was up 7.39% for the day.
- HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.73 on Wednesday, moving down 0.34%.
- BlackRock Multi-Sector (NYSE:BIT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.90 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.28%.
- Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) shares were up 2.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $91.89.
- Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT) shares were up 1.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.90.
- Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) shares were up 6.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.31.
- Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.80. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
- Rafael Holdings (NYSE:RFL) stock made a new 52-week high of $35.66 Wednesday. The stock was up 8.82% for the day.
- Starboard Value (NASDAQ:SVAC) shares were up 3.67% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.55.
- India Fund (NYSE:IFN) shares were up 0.56% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $21.45 for a change of up 0.56%.
- Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE:DFP) stock set a new 52-week high of $30.07 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.47%.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.50. The stock was up 12.21% for the day.
- SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.50. The stock was up 2.64% for the day.
- Uranium Energy Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:UEC) shares were up 1.92% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.55.
- Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.05. The stock was up 25.99% for the day.
- Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) shares hit $38.99 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.52%.
- Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.72 on Wednesday, moving up 10.24%.
- Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) shares were up 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.65.
- ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) shares broke to $6.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.82%.
- Concrete Pumping Holdings (NASDAQ:BBCP) shares hit $6.97 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.9%.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) shares broke to $1.74 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 35.16%.
- Applied Genetic (NASDAQ:AGTC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.66 on Wednesday morning, moving up 11.03%.
- CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.36. The stock traded down 0.54% on the session.
- TDH Holdings (NASDAQ:PETZ) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.40 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 155.59%.
- Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.63%.
- Source Capital (NYSE:SOR) shares were down 0.05% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.29 for a change of down 0.05%.
- eMagin Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:EMAN) stock set a new 52-week high of $5.24 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.9%.
- PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $4.96 with a daily change of up 4.45%.
- SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $26.78. Shares traded down 2.23%.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.62 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 25.91%.
- Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.35 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.85%.
- Comstock Mining, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX:LODE) shares were up 257.17% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.82.
- Ur Energy Inc Common Shares (Canada) (AMEX:URG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.57 on Wednesday morning, moving up 8.03%.
- Horizon Tech Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.78 with a daily change of up 0.3%.
- CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) shares hit $18.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 241.43%.
- Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) shares were up 7.96% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $6.25 for a change of up 7.96%.
- Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.10 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.09%.
- Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $14.95 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.55%.
- BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.25. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:LAZY) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.40 on Wednesday, moving up 2.88%.
- Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.18 on Wednesday morning, moving up 13.33%.
- San Juan Basin Royalty (NYSE:SJT) shares were up 1.01% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $4.50 for a change of up 1.01%.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.38 on Wednesday, moving up 9.67%.
- Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) shares were up 4.78% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.72.
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) shares hit a yearly high of $10.13. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.
- Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) shares hit $17.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.39%.
- Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.70. The stock was up 37.87% for the day.
- Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) shares hit $12.65 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.75%.
- Alpha Healthcare (NASDAQ:AHAC) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $12.33. Shares traded up 15.01%.
- One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $8.27 with a daily change of up 13.12%.
- Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1.97. Shares traded down 2.95%.
- ZW Data Action Tech (NASDAQ:CNET) shares were up 35.7% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $5.00.
- 5:01 Acquisition (NASDAQ:FVAM) shares set a new yearly high of $10.90 this morning. The stock was up 0.65% on the session.
- Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.67. The stock traded up 17.81% on the session.
- AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $6.94. Shares traded up 31.31%.
- Voya Asia Pacific High (NYSE:IAE) shares were up 0.42% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $9.61.
- Lion Group Holding (NASDAQ:LGHL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $5.60 on Wednesday morning, moving up 20.22%.
- Dogness (Intl) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) shares hit a yearly high of $3.87. The stock traded up 61.43% on the session.
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares hit a yearly high of $1.85. The stock traded down 3.46% on the session.
- SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.20 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.37%.
- Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.60 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.13%.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.14. The stock was up 40.36% for the day.
- JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.96 Wednesday. The stock was up 5.13% for the day.
- Yunhong Intl (NASDAQ:ZGYH) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.07 Wednesday. The stock was up 4.05% for the day.
- inTest Corporation Common Stock (AMEX:INTT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.36%.
- Solitario Zinc Corp. Common Stock (AMEX:XPL) shares were up 14.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.22.
- MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.23 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.83%.
- Jakks Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.28. The stock was up 5.44% for the day.
- GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP) shares set a new yearly high of $2.46 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.
- Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.98 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.68%.
- Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.38 on Wednesday morning, moving up 11.17%.
- Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) shares were up 9.56% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.95.
- Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares were up 0.46% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.56.
- Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.81. The stock was down 1.41% for the day.
Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.
Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas