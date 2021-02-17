Here's How To Get An Early Taste Of McDonald's New Crispy Chicken Sandwich

McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) is a week away from launching its new premium chicken sandwich and the fast-food chain is selling early access at CHKNDrop.com.

What Happened: McDonald's new chicken sandwich will be available nationwide on Feb. 24 and the company is promoting its launch by offering access a limited-edition "capsule" as of Thursday, starting at noon. Fans that sign up on for $5 on CHKNDrop.com will receive a coupon allowing them to try the sandwich one day before the general public.

Also part of the capsule is a limited-edition hoodie with the word, "crispyjuicytender," on it to "memorialize this great addition to our menu," McDonald's Vice President of U.S. Communications David Tovar said in a press release.

"We know fans can't wait for our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich to hit restaurants, so we're celebrating them and this moment with a drop like no other," Tovar also said.

Finally, the lucky few that manage to secure a CHKNDrop.com spot will also receive a never-before-heard audio track created by Tay Keith on 7" vinyl.

Why It's Important: McDonald's chicken sandwich offering has lagged its peers as consumers embraced premium sandwiches from the likes of Popeyes, owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) and Chick-fil-A.

Many McDonald's franchisees consider chicken sandwich chains, not burger chains, as their main rivals.

What's Next: As of Feb. 24, the public can choose from McDonald's new chicken sandwich that will come in three forms: Crispy, Spicy and Deluxe.

(Photo: McDonald's)