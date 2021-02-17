41 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) shares rose 301.6% to $12.57 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 25% on Tuesday.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) shares rose 164.5% to $5.90 in pre-market trading.
- Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) rose 150% to $8.35 in pre-market trading. Akumin last week reported completion of offering of additional senior secured notes.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) rose 122.6% to $6.70 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Oncolytics Biotech with a Buy rating and announced a ¸of $15.
- AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTE) shares rose 60.2% to $7.93 in pre-market trading after climbing around 25% on Tuesday. In January, the Chinese digital media services provider announced giving Unistar Group Holdings Ltd a 19% stake in exchange for the delivery of 500 computer servers designed especially to mine cryptocurrencies.
- China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLIN) rose 54.1% to $2.08 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Tuesday.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) shares rose 37.5% to $4.77 in pre-market trading. China’s ZW Data Action Technologies, on Tuesday, priced $18.7 million shares at $3.59 per share to raise $17.1 million in a secondary offering for general working capital purposes.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) rose 37.1% to $16.23 in pre-market trading. Sos, another China-based company that has posted stellar gains this year as a cryptocurrency play, continued to extend gains, also climbing around 59% on Tuesday.
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) shares rose 33.9% to $6.61 in pre-market trading. Urban Tea appointed new COO and independent director to drive expansion in blockchain and cryptocurrency mining business.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) rose 24.7% to $4.49 in pre-market trading. Antelope Enterprise, last week, priced its 588,000 share offering at $3.57 per share.
- Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) shares rose 23.3% to $10.64 in pre-market trading. Sino-Global filed for $200 million mixed securities shelf.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) rose 17.4% to $8.50 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 18% on Tuesday.
- Comstock Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: LODE) shares rose 17.3% to $2.64 in pre-market trading.
- Yunhong International (NASDAQ: ZGYH) rose 16.9% to $12.10 in pre-market trading after the company confirmed funding to extend period to consummate initial acquisition.
- Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE: ACIC) rose 16.7% to $16.50 in pre-market trading.
- Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSOD) rose 16.6% to $53.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 revenue guidance.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) rose 16.3% to $31.41 in pre-market trading. 500.Com shares jumped 35% on Tuesday after the company announced the acquisition of BTC.com businesses for 44.54 million shares of the company's common stock..
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) rose 15.6% to $2.67 in pre-market trading. TD Holdings, last week, said it has closed $24.5 million private placement with affiliated investors.
- Alkaline Water Company Inc (NASDAQ: WTER) rose 14.3% to $1.63 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales.
- Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHAC) rose 14% to $11.92 in pre-market trading. Humacyte Inc agreed to go public through a merger with Alpha Healthcare Acquisition, Reuters reported.
- Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) rose 12% to $4.40 in pre-market trading.
- Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ: KRNT) rose 9.8% to $107.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) rose 8.8% to $55.11 in pre-market trading after the company said it made a multi-layer solid-state battery cell and reported Q4 earnings results.
- Andersons Inc (NASDAQ: ANDE) rose 5.7% to $28.08 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
Losers
- AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) fell 21.1% to $1.68 in pre-market trading. Aikido Pharma has increased the size of the previously announced public offering to 46.8 million shares at $1.60 per share, with gross proceeds of $75 million.
- KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE: KAR) fell 20.6% to $14.65 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) shares fell 19.5% to $1.82 in pre-market trading. Seanergy Maritime Holdings, on Tuesday, reported an agreement to acquire additional Capesize vessel.
- EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ: EDRY) fell 18.7% to $8.56 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) fell 17.7% to $17.03 in pre-market trading. Socket Mobile shares jumped over 538% on Tuesday after the company announced the launch of its DuraSled barcode scanner for the iPhone 12.
- ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) shares fell 17.7% to $1.67 in pre-market trading after jumping over 52% on Tuesday.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) shares fell 17.6% to $2.44 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 93% on Tuesday.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) fell 15.4% to $1.43 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $76.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 12.8% to $1.91 in pre-market trading. Sundial regained compliance with Nasdaq minimum bid price rule.
- Aeterna Zentaris Inc.. (NASDAQ: AEZS) shares fell 12.7% to $1.58 in pre-market trading after the company increased previously announced bought deal offering of common shares to 20.509 million priced at $1.45 per share.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMBR) fell 11.4% to $2.71 in pre-market trading after jumping 30% on Tuesday.
- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FORD) fell 11.3% to $4.33 in pre-market trading. Forward Industries, last week, reported Q1 results.
- Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY) fell 11% to $14.25 in pre-market trading. Agrify, last week, offered new data insights through partnership with Confident Cannabis.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) fell 10.3% to $2.09 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares fell 10% to $1.26 in pre-market trading. Castor Maritime, last week, announced that it has entered into agreements to purchase two 2005 Korean-built Aframax LR2 tankers from an unaffiliated third-party seller for an aggregate purchase price of $27.2 million.
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) fell 8.6% to $4.47 in pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Tuesday.
- Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 8.3% to $21.74 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $50 million at-the-market equity facility.
