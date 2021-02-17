Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 4:46am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is scheduled for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Producer Price Index for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect producer prices rising 0.4% on a monthly basis in January.
  • Data on retail sales for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Retail sales are likely to rise 1.1% in January.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Data on industrial production for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. A solid 0.5% increase is projected for industrial production.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on business inventories for December will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Analysts project a 0.5% rise in inventories.
  • The NAHB housing market index for February is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is likely to remain unchanged from the previous month at 83.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren will speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 20-year bonds at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan will speak at 6:05 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here

