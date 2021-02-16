Market Overview

TikTok In Negotiations To Go Public On NYSE: Chinese Media
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 16, 2021 8:54pm   Comments
Short-form video app TikTok is reportedly in negotiations to list on the Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE)-owned New York Stock Exchange.

What Happened: The ByteDance-owned Chinese social media company is holding preliminary talks to list on the NYSE, as per a tweet from the state-affiliated Global Times newspaper, first noted on Reuters.

Why It Matters: Over the weekend, ByteDance walked away from a deal that involved selling TikTok’s U.S. operations to a group led by Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL), the South China Morning Post reported

The deal, also involving Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT), was postponed indefinitely by the Biden administration earlier in the month. 

The forced sale of TikTok to a U.S. company under the previous Trump administration was blocked by a federal court in December. 

Price Action: Intercontinental Exchange shares closed nearly 1.2% higher at $112.42 on Tuesday and fell almost 0.3% in the after-hours session. 
Posted-In: ByteDance Global Times social mediaNews Rumors IPOs Tech Media

