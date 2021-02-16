17 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares are trading higher after Baker Bros. Advisors reported a 6.4% passive stake in the company.
- Chevron (NYSE: CVX) shares are trading higher after Berkshire Hathaway reported a new stake in the company.
- Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) shares are trading higher after Berkshire Hathaway reported a new stake in the company.
- QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) shares are trading higher after the company said it made a multi-layer solid-state battery cell and reported Q4 earnings results.
- Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 revenue guidance.
- Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares are trading higher after Nomura reported a 8.8% passive stake in the company.
- Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
Losers
- RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings. The company also announced it entered into an agreement to acquire Ashion Analytics and also entered a research collaboration with The Translational Genomics Research Institute.
- MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $50 million at-the-market equity facility.
- IBio (AMEX:IBIO) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
