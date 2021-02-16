Market Overview

17 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 16, 2021 5:26pm   Comments
Gainers

  • SolarEdge (NASDAQ: SEDG) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ADAP) shares are trading higher after Baker Bros. Advisors reported a 6.4% passive stake in the company.
  • Chevron (NYSE: CVX) shares are trading higher after Berkshire Hathaway reported a new stake in the company.
  • Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) shares are trading higher after Berkshire Hathaway reported a new stake in the company.
  • QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) shares are trading higher after the company said it made a multi-layer solid-state battery cell and reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ: CSOD) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 revenue guidance.
  • Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) shares are trading higher after Nomura reported a 8.8% passive stake in the company.
  • Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Alkaline Water Co (NASDAQ: WTER) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.

Losers

  • RingCentral (NYSE: RNG) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • KAR Auction Services (NYSE: KAR) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings. The company also announced it entered into an agreement to acquire Ashion Analytics and also entered a research collaboration with The Translational Genomics Research Institute.
  • MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares are trading lower after the company announced a $50 million at-the-market equity facility.
  • IBio (AMEX:IBIO) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OTLK) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • EuroDry (NASDAQ: EDRY) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results.

