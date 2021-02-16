Why DoorDash's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

DoorDash (NYSE: DASH) shares are trading higher on Tuesday. The strength is potentially related to severe weather across U.S. states, which could increase demand for food delivery.

DoorDash Inc provides online food delivery logistics services. The company provides on-demand food delivery services through its website. It operates primarily in the United States of America.

DoorDash stock was up 9.07% at $221.38. The stock has a 52-week high of $256.09 and a 52-week low of $135.38.