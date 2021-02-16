Market Overview

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Extends Suspension Of Voyages Through May 31
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 16, 2021 1:55pm   Comments
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is extending the previously announced suspension of the embarkation dates for its global cruise voyages from April 30 to May 31.

What Happened: The suspension includes all voyages on the company's Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands.

Last month, the company announced April 30 as the end of its embarkation suspension period, but that was the latest in a series of extensions that stretched back to last May, at which point the suspension was supposed to end July 31.

Why It Happened: The suspension is in place while Norwegian "continues to work through its return to service plan to meet the requirements of the Framework for Conditional Sailing Order issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention," according to Norwegian. 

The company added that it "will continue to work in tandem with global government and public health authorities and its Healthy Sail Panel expert advisors to take all necessary measures to protect its guests, crew and the communities visited."

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings operates a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths, with cruise ship service to more than 490 destinations. The company also has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027.

Photo courtesy Norwegian Cruise Line.

