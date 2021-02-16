Market Overview

43 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 12:46pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) shares shot up 191.67% to $9.45, driven by heavy volumes after the company unveiled its DuraSled scanner for iPhone 12s.
  • ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) was up, rising 104.51% to $2.72, after the company announced its first quarter results, ended December 31, 2020.
  • Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) shares gained 73.26% to $5.96.
  • Shares of 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) surged 66.85% to $233.37, after the company announced that it has entered into a share exchange agreement with Cayman Islands-based Blockchain Alliance Technologies Holding Company.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) stock climbed 59.88% to $11.89, driven by the rise in surge in Bitcoin price to $50,000.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) gained 52.82% to $2.42. The rally appears to be a result of continued momentum from the company’s announcement that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors for a registered direct offering of approximately $15 million of ordinary shares at a price of $0.888 per share.
  • b> Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) climbed 46.71% to $4.18. The company announced that its only remaining secured noteholder has converted all its remaining position of a total of 1,000,000 shares into common stock at $1.50 per share or a total of $1.5 million.
  • FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) shares rose 25.89% to $7.78
  • Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) climbed 24.1% to $4.12, after the company announced the promotion of its chief operating officer, Richard S Kollender to president and chief financial officer.
  • Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SENS) stock rose 19.23% to $4.96, even as investors await information regarding the FDA approval for the company’s diabetes monitoring product.
  • Shares of Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SNMP) jumped 17.07% to $1.58.
  • Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) stock climbed 16.00% to $2.13.
  • Ault Global Holdings, Inc’s (NYSE: DPW) stock jumped 15.11% to $6.51, after announced that as of January 28, 2021, Ault Global and related parties have purchased approximately 446,255 shares of common stock or 9.91% equity interest in SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT).
  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) shares rose 13.95% to $20.01, after having closed at $17.56 on Monday.
  • Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: TMBR) shares rose 12.34% to $2.64.
  • Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: EPSN) shares gained 11.65% to $4.25.
  • Shares of Contango Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE: MCF) rose 10.62% to $5.00.
  • Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) rose 10.07% to $15.07. COVID-19 mutations have raised the need for upgraded genetic sequencing and Bionano Genomics is well-positioned to benefit from this growing need.
  • Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: NM) climbed 9.18% to $7.97, with the stock up 113.5% on a one-month basis.
  • Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares rose 8.78% to $15.86, after the company announced that Techniker Krankenkasse (TK), Germany's largest statutory health insurance company, had approved reimbursement of MyoPro on a case-by-case basis.
  • Ballantyne Strong, Inc’s (NYSE: BTN) share price rose 7.56% to $3.13.
  • Fisker, Inc. (NYSE: FSR) shares jumped 6.25% to $20.17.
  • Shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) rose 5.83% to $2.81. The company announced the appointment of Andrew Yates, PhD, as Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer.
  • Shares of United States Antimony Corp. (NYSE: UAMY) rose 5.35% to $1.67
  • West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) surged 5.03% to $78.14.

Losers

  • Shares of Protective Insurance Corp. (NASDAQ: PTVCB) plummeted 52.83% to $22.94, after the company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement, under which The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) will acquire all the outstanding Class A and Class B common shares of Protective Insurance for $23.30 per share in cash or a total value of approximately $338 million.
  • Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) fell by 28.68% to $32.635. National securities litigation firm Block & Leviton LLP announced that a lawsuit has been filed against bluebird bio and some of its executives for violation of the federal securities laws.
  • Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) was down, falling 28.57% to $2, after the company announced its fiscal third quarter earnings and revenue below expectations.
  • Cortexyme, Inc’s (NASDAQ: CRTX) share price declined 28.21% to $34.08. The company received a letter from the US FDA, stating that a partial clinical hold had been placed on atuzaginstat (COR388), impacting the open-label extension phase of Cortexyme’s ongoing Phase 2/3 study.
  • Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s (NASDAQ: HEPA) stock plummeted 27.10% to $2.165. The company announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 44,200,000 shares of common stock at $2.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $88.4 million.
  • Washington Prime Group, Inc’s (NYSE: WPG) stock declined 19.87% to $9.68.
  • Shares of TechnipFMC Plc (NYSE: FTI) fell 18.53% to $8.40. The company announced that it has completed the long-awaited spinoff of Technip Energies.
  • Wunong Net Technology Co., Ltd’s (NASDAQ: WNW) stock fell 15.15% to $27.31.
  • Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) fell 9.49% to $28.49.
  • Naked Brand Group Ltd’s (NASDAQ: NAKD) stock fell 9.03% to $1.31.
  • Shares of Palantir Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) declined 8.62% to $29.16, after the company reported operating loss for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 of $156.7 million, compared to the consensus expectations of operating profit of $48.1 million.
  • Top Ships, Inc’s (NASDAQ: TOPS) stock slid 8.17% to $3.37, after the stock surged 44% Monday to hit a 7-month high.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s (NYSE: AMPE) share price declined 7.63% to $2.29. The company announced that it will present at The Microcap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Conference on February 17, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. EST.
  • Shares of iFresh, Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) slipped 7.31% to $2.28.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) share price fell 7.11% to $4.11, after the company announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 2,990,001 shares of its common stock at $3.50 per share, in a registered direct offering.
  • Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE: GSAT) dived 6.86% to $2.30.
  • Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares declined 6.30% to $2.53.
  • Vocera Communications, Inc’s (NYSE: VCRA) shares declined 5.97% to $49.76. The company announced a strategic partnership with Vitalcare to provide current and future aged care and acute care hospital customers access to industry-leading critical communications solutions.

