Indonesian Online Travel Startup Contemplates US Listing Via SPAC: Bloomberg
- Indonesian online travel startup Traveloka CEO Ferry Unardi is looking forward to getting listed on the U.S. bourse using a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) to raise funds, Bloomberg reports.
- Unardi intends to get listed in the Indonesian bourse in the future.
- Indonesian ride-hailing and e-commerce platforms Gojek and PT Tokopedia are settling their merger terms before listing the combined entity in Jakarta and the United States. Indonesia supports dual listing for unicorn IPOs.
- Investors including Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE), Rocket Internet SE, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte, and JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) drove Traveloka’s valuation over the years from $3 billion in 2017.
- Reportedly, Traveloka has hired JPMorgan Chase for the U.S. IPO. It will explore options for a merger or an acquisition upon the IPO.
- The company is on the verge of raising funds at a lower valuation following the pandemic-induced damage on the travel industry.
- Traveloka intends to invest further in its new post-paid travel options to attract more travelers following a business recovery from easing restrictions.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Bloomberg SPACs Attack TravelokaNews IPOs Tech Media