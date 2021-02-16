On A Shortened Week, Let's Take a Look At Some Notable IPOs Coming Up & Happening Now

Trading in 2021 has certainly brought light to a new style of investor and in doing so more attention has been put on stocks and upcoming IPOs.

1. AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG)

AFC Gamma, INC is a commercial real estate finance company that provides loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult-use cannabis.

Their stock is expected to begin trading with an IPO on the NASDAQ with a target price of $19 today. AFC Gamma will be issuing 6,250,000 shares of stock with an offer amount of over $136,562,500.

2. Pathfinder Acquisition Corp (PFDRU)

Pathfinder Acquisitions Corp is poised to start trading with an IPO on the NASDAQ with a target price of $10, on Feb 17th. Pathfinders Acquisitions Corp will be issuing 27,500,000 shares of stock with an offer amount of $316,250,00.

Pathfinders Acquisition Corp is a blank check company that was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share purchase, reorganization, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, and reorganization for multiple businesses. Their focus is on a growth-oriented technology or technology-enabled target that is at a key inflection point in its evolution and a beneficiary of secular tailwinds.

3. Alpha Capital Acquisition Co (ASPCU)

Alpha Capital Acquisition Co intends to seek a business combination with a Latin American-focused technology business to benefit industries throughout Latin America. The founders have a track record of success with technology companies in the private and public markets throughout Latin America.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Co is offering shares that are expected to be at a target price of $10 on Feb 17th. They will be issuing 20,000,000 shares of stock with an offer amount of $230,000,000.

4. Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp (MSACU)

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp is a blank check company targeting the medical technology sector. They intend to capitalize on their management team's background and experience to identify promising opportunities in the medical technology sector.

Medicus Sciences Acquisition Corp is expected to offer shares at a target point of $10 today. They will be issuing 8,000,000 shares of stock with an offer amount of $92,000,000.00.

5. Roth CH Acquisition III Co

Roth CH Acquisition III Co is a blank check company based in North Beach, CA that targets Healthcare, Wellness, Technology, and Sustainability sectors. They plan to acquire more businesses and assets through a merger, stock acquisition, or reorganization.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co is expected to offer shares at a target point of $19 on the week of Feb 16th. They will be issuing 6,300,000 shares of stock with an offer amount of $118,800,000.