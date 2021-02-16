Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Insider Sells GTY Technology Holdings Inc.'s Stock

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of GTY Technology Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GTYH) fell by 0.06% from the previous closing price.
CEO OF CITYBASE *Duffy Michael J filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Sunday, February 14. The insider sold 40,000 shares at an average price of $3.50. After the transaction, the executive's stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. moved to 668,224 shares.

Why Insider Transactions Are Important?

While transactions from an insider shouldn't be used as the sole item to make an investment or trading decision, an insider buying or selling stock in their company can be a good added factor that leads to more conviction in a decision.

Insiders buying stock after a notable sell off can indicate an insider's long-term belief in the success of the company; insiders buying stock at new highs can be an indication the exec doesn't feel the stock is overvalued. Insiders who sell stock at new lows could be anticipating some capitulation moment. If the insider sells at new highs, it could point to the intention to "take some profit" and "lock in a gain."

Transaction Codes To Focus On

Wall Street tends to focus on insider transactions which take place in the open market, viewed inside a Form 4 filing via codes P for purchase and S for sale. If the transaction was an open-market transaction, that means that the insider made a conscious decision for the company's stock moving forward.

Transaction codes other than P or S are often viewed with less conviction as they are often not tied to a decision by the exec. As an example, transaction code C indicates the conversion of an option. Transaction code A indicates the insider may have been forced to sell shares in order to receive compensation the exec was promised upon being hired by a company.



Price Action

 

Related Articles (GTYH)

Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Mid-Day Market Update: SIFCO Industries Surges After Q4 Earnings; Future FinTech Shares Plunge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Alibaba Hit With Antitrust Probe By China
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ITNews Insider Trades

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com