Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Radware Upsizes Share Buyback To $80M Following Weak Q4 EPS
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 11:39am   Comments
Share:
  • Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDWRupsized its share buyback plan to $80 million, including the remaining share repurchase plan for 2020 and the new 2021 plan. The buyback plan will expire on December 31, 2021.
  • The company bought back shares worth $45 million in 2020.
  • Radware reported a 2.5% year-on-year revenue growth to $69 million in the fourth quarter of FY20, just a week back, exceeding analyst estimates of $67.7 million. The growth was fueled by record cloud and subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) growth.
  • However, EPS plummeted 8.7% to $0.21 compared to consensus estimates of $0.22.
  • Closing cash stood at $54.8 million, and operating cash flow rose 306% to $16.1 million.
  • Radware's stock had underperformed the broader tech sector, growing 14.7% in the last year and just 0.11% during the previous six months. Based on today's price, the stock buyback could see up to 7% of the company's stock retired in less than a year.
  • Price Action: RDWR shares are trading higher by 4.75% at $27.44 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RDWR)

Recap: Radware Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 10, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Buybacks Small Cap Top Stories Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com