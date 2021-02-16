Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DMS Selects Boeing Veteran As New Finance Chief
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 8:37am   Comments
Share:
  • Digital Media Solutions, Inc (NYSE: DMS) has appointed Boeing Co (NYSE: BAveteran Vasundara Srenivas as the CFO effective March 13. Current CFO Randy Koubek has departed to pursue other opportunities.
  • Koubek joined DMS in December 2018 and led it through its IPO via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in July 2020.
  • Last month, DMS appointed Tony Saldana as the General Counsel and EVP of Compliance and Thomas Bock to EVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations.
  • Earlier this month, DMS acquired Aimtell/PushPros to harness its technology and AI infrastructure within the DMS advertising technology stack to deliver relevant ads.
  • Price Action: DMS shares closed 3.88% higher at $13.13 on Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DMS)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 21, 2020
78 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Small Cap Management Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com