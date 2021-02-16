DMS Selects Boeing Veteran As New Finance Chief
- Digital Media Solutions, Inc (NYSE: DMS) has appointed Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) veteran Vasundara Srenivas as the CFO effective March 13. Current CFO Randy Koubek has departed to pursue other opportunities.
- Koubek joined DMS in December 2018 and led it through its IPO via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in July 2020.
- Last month, DMS appointed Tony Saldana as the General Counsel and EVP of Compliance and Thomas Bock to EVP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations.
- Earlier this month, DMS acquired Aimtell/PushPros to harness its technology and AI infrastructure within the DMS advertising technology stack to deliver relevant ads.
- Price Action: DMS shares closed 3.88% higher at $13.13 on Friday.
