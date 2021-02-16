Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
The Empire State manufacturing index for February is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise to 5.7 in February versus January's reading of 3.5.
The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.
The Treasury International Capital report for December will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET.
