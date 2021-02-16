Market Overview

Tech Focused Insight Partners Seeks To Raise $12B For Next Fund: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 7:38am   Comments
  • New York-based private investment firm Insight Partners plans to raise at least $12 billion for its next flagship fund, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The fundraising is slated to begin next month to tap the growing market for software collaboration tools and cloud, which was further fueled by the pandemic.
  • Previously, Insight Partners raised $9.5 billion within less than a year for Insight Partners XI.
  • It is also planning to raise $875 million for its first fund focused on preferred equity investments.
  • The firm provides equity financing between $10 million and $350 million for technology companies, especially software companies including software-enabled services and internet companies with subscription-based business models with robust recurring revenue generation potential.
  • Most recently, Insight Partners acquired Corelogic Inc (NYSE: CLGX) for $6 billion.

Posted-In: Insight Partners Wall Street JournalNews Tech Media

