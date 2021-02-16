Market Overview

Parler Back Online With SkySilk's Web Hosting
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2021 8:44am   Comments
  • Parler, popular with right-wing conservatives, relaunched its social media platform on Monday with assurances over “sustainable, independent technology,” CNBC reports.
  • Web infrastructure company SkySilk CEO confirmed that it is hosting Parler, NPR reports. The company had deployed a “privacy-preserving process” with AI and human moderators and a “trolling filter” to counter the alleged violent content. 
  • Parler appears to be using CloudRoute as its new host and substituted Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) with open-source software platform Ceph, as per CNBC.
  • Parler intends to usher its current users online in the first week and be accessible to the new users next week.
  • The social media platform founded in 2018 had positioned itself as a “free speech-driven” space attracting the U.S. conservatives who disagreed with the content and other social media rules.
  • Mark Meckler’s appointment preceded the relaunch as the interim CEO upon the former CEO John Matze’s termination.
  • The social media platform is still barred from Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Play Store and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iOS App Store, as per TechCrunch's report.
  • Parler’s alleged failure to regulate violent content during the U.S Capitol riot on January 6, 2021, earned backlash from its vital service providers, including Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, who severed their ties with the social media platform.
Posted-In: Capitol Hill ParlerNews Top Stories Tech Media

