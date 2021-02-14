Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mark Zuckerberg Told Facebook Staff In 2018 To 'Inflict Pain' On Apple: Report
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2021 8:40am   Comments
Share:
Mark Zuckerberg Told Facebook Staff In 2018 To 'Inflict Pain' On Apple: Report

The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg had harsh words for Tim Cook’s Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) back in 2018, amid a long-standing spat between the two firms.

What Happened: The most recent episode in the feud involves privacy notifications that Apple plans to include in the iOS 14 operating system for iPhones. The notifications prompt users to give permissions to apps that want to track their activity, a move that Zuckerberg fears would hurt his company's ad-driven business.

The WSJ report said the Facebook boss didn’t hold back his thoughts on Apple in 2018, when a dispute arose between the two over data collection practices. 

“We need to inflict pain,” he told his team, for treating the company so poorly, according to people familiar with the exchange.

Why It Matters: In the latest episode over iOS 14's privacy prompts, Facebook said in a statement that the prompts don’t provide context about the ways iPhone users can benefit from personalized advertisements. 

“To help people make a more informed decision, we're also showing a screen of our own, along with Apple’s. It will provide more information about how we use personalized ads, which support small businesses and keep apps free,” Facebook.

Also of note, Zuckerberg claimed Apple is one of the biggest competitors of Facebook at the company’s fourth-quarter earnings conference last week.

Photo: Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Australia To Consider Legislation Directing Google, Facebook To Pay News Outlets For Content
Vuzix Augmented Reality Is Bringing The Future of Smart Glasses
Australia Slated To Introduce New Content Legislation In Parliament Next Week: Reuters
Microsoft Yearns US To Charge Google, Facebook For Content Usage: WSJ
#CancelDisneyPlus Trends As Conservatives Rage Over Gina Carano's Firing
10 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: advertising iOS 14 Mark Zuckerberg privacyNews Hot Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com