Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Elon Musk On Joe Rogan Shares Details On What A Tesla Van Will Look Like
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 13, 2021 4:23pm   Comments
Share:
Elon Musk On Joe Rogan Shares Details On What A Tesla Van Will Look Like

SpaceX and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast for the third time and with plenty to share.

What Happened: During Thursday's interview, Musk shared with Rogan his thoughts on what a Tesla van might look like.

“Because you have a big, flat area, that’s actually where solar could start to make sense,” Musk told Rogan.

“You could also have a roof where it’s solar, and then, when it is stationary, goes out and provides shade, and maybe triples your area or something like that.”

The Tesla boss surmised an EV van’s solar panel setup could charge enough “where you start getting 30 miles a day."

Rogan’s latest interview with Musk is available now on Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT).

Why It Matters: During the EV giant’s fourth-quarter earnings call Jan. 27 the Tesla boss told shareholders, “I think Tesla is definitely going to make an electric van at some point.” 

The idea of an EV van may seem obvious at first, but battery technology and cell supplies available today are not advanced enough for a van to become a reality in the near-term. Tesla has given no timeline an EV van release.

See Also: How To Buy Tesla Stock.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla To Set Up Plant In Southern Indian State Of Karnataka: Reports
Morgan Stanley's $150 Billion Investment Unit Thinking About Getting In On Bitcoin Action: Bloomberg
Freewallet Defends Self-Hosted Wallets After Elon Musk Criticism, Says Installs Increased By 50% Following Tweets
Elon Musk Plans For Tesla Roadster To Be Able To Hover 6 Feet In The Air
5 Fun Takeaways From Elon Musk's Latest Chat With Joe Rogan: Bond, 'Borat' And More
High Tea Cannabis Partners With Tesla For Eco-Friendly Delivery, Expands To Brampton
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles Elon Musk Joe RoganNews Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com