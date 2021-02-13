Elon Musk On Joe Rogan Shares Details On What A Tesla Van Will Look Like

SpaceX and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk appeared on Joe Rogan's podcast for the third time and with plenty to share.

What Happened: During Thursday's interview, Musk shared with Rogan his thoughts on what a Tesla van might look like.

“Because you have a big, flat area, that’s actually where solar could start to make sense,” Musk told Rogan.

“You could also have a roof where it’s solar, and then, when it is stationary, goes out and provides shade, and maybe triples your area or something like that.”

The Tesla boss surmised an EV van’s solar panel setup could charge enough “where you start getting 30 miles a day."

Rogan’s latest interview with Musk is available now on Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT).

Why It Matters: During the EV giant’s fourth-quarter earnings call Jan. 27 the Tesla boss told shareholders, “I think Tesla is definitely going to make an electric van at some point.”

The idea of an EV van may seem obvious at first, but battery technology and cell supplies available today are not advanced enough for a van to become a reality in the near-term. Tesla has given no timeline an EV van release.

