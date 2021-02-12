Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Recovering REIT In 2021: Braemar Hotels And Resorts

Silvia Munoz Campo  
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
February 12, 2021 4:06pm   Comments
Share:
A Recovering REIT In 2021: Braemar Hotels And Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. was one of the Benzinga Global Small-Cap Conference sponsors on December 8-9, 2020. The information contained in this article in no way represents investment advice or opinion on the part of Benzinga or its writers and is intended for informational purposes only.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) have always been an attractive investment for their tax benefits, portfolio diversification, and their tendency for above-average dividend yields. Much like every industry, however, COVID-19 impacted REITs creating significant uncertainties, especially to hotels and resorts.

The current health emergency launched the global hospitality industry into unfamiliar territory and disrupted the market’s perception and economic growth. While undoubtedly 2020 was a slow year, with vaccines starting to roll out more broadly in 2021, things are slowly taking off.

In fact, Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: BHR), a real estate investment trust (REIT) company focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts, has seen improvement sentiments with its stocks showing promising trading signs since the beginning of the year. This is what you need to know about it.
 

Who Is Braemar Hotels & Resorts?

With a market capitalization of $203 million, Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high revenue per available room (RevPAR), full-service luxury hotels, and resorts. The company is externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE MKT: AINC), and management has significant personal wealth invested in the company with a 13% ownership.

With 8 of its properties considered leisure and 5 classified as urban, Braemar Hotels & Resorts owns 13 hotels geographically diversified across many high markets. These properties include Ritz Carlton Napa Valley, Ritz Carlton Lake Tahoe, Capital Hilton just down the street from the White House in Washington, D.C., The Ritz Carlton in Sarasota and The Ritz Carlton in St. Thomas (the only luxury hotel in the Virgin Islands), among others.

Currently, the company is marching toward its recovery phase with its post-COVID-19 strategy. In the past few months Leisure properties were recovering faster than urban properties, and Braemar is expecting this process to accelerate as vaccines are distributed and more people resume trips for holidays or business purposes.

Hotel and Resort Recovery Trends for 2021

“The New Normal” priority is safety first. Hospitality companies understand that their frontline team is the backbone of their operations, so making sure they are committed to protecting their valuable workers is a must. Additionally, many are incorporating technology to support these initiatives to comply with new regulations. That is why the next trend for this year is digital transformation. In 2021, hospitality will continue to rely on digital solutions in relation to their customers and frontline workers.

According to Hospitality Net in a recent summary of the Beekeeper Hospitality report, companies with mobile collaboration and productivity tools will continue to embrace bottom-up communication and discover how a fully connected frontline workforce can make their entire organization more resilient. Additionally, there will be a move toward lean operations management. It will be essential to find solutions to increase efficiency, productivity and revenue, and decrease spendings while maintaining customer service standards.

Post-COVID-19 Strategic Initiatives for Ramp Up in 2021

Due to COVID-19, Braemer closed 11 of its 13 hotels and slowly reopened in October 2020.

The company’s post-COVID-19 strategic initiatives are simple. Braemar Hotels & Resorts will continue to conserve liquidity, manage its balance sheet and focus on returning to profitability.

As the hospitality industry recovers, the company expects to break even at the hotel level soon, reach corporate-level profitability in the middle of 2021, and move forward to grow its portfolio.

2020 Q3 Braemar Hotels & Resorts and the Future

  • The company’s average daily rate of its properties was up year over year by 7%.
  • 50% of its EBIT comes from The Ritz Carlton brand and 80% from Luxury
  • Additional supply forecast dropped from 2.3% to 1.5%.
  • The last quarter reported $88 million of cash available.
  • Next hard debt maturity will be in 2022.
  • A highly-aligned management team is among the highest insider equity ownership of publicly-traded hotel REITs.
  • Adjusted funds from operations FFO available to the common stockholders and OP unitholders is $9,325,000.

The company also announced that as of December 3, 2020, forward bookings for rooms revenue for December 2020 reflect a 39% decrease from the forward bookings for rooms revenue for December 2019, calculated as of the same time in the prior year).

In addition, as of December 3, 2020, forward bookings for rooms revenue for January 2021 reflect a 36% decrease from the forward bookings for rooms revenue for January 2020, calculated as of the same time in the prior year. As of December 9, 2020, the average daily rate for all forward bookings through March 2021 is over $400.

“We continue to be pleased with the recovery trends we’re seeing at our hotels during these challenging times,” said Richard J. Stockton, Braemar’s president and chief executive officer.

Photo by Roberto Nickson

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AINC + BHR)

80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
63 Biggest Movers From Thursday
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 0.5%; Intrepid Potash Shares Surge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: benzinga small cap conference Braemer Hotels & ResortsNews REIT Small Cap Markets General Real Estate

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com