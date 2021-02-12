Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Bionano Genomics Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 12, 2021 2:51pm   Comments
Share:
Why Bionano Genomics Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares are trading higher Friday after the company tweeted about an upcoming webinar.

Bionano Genomics tweeted, “Beginner's Guide to Optical #Genome Mapping: The Key to Structural Variation Detection. Dr. Sven Bocklandt, Vice President of Scientific Affairs at Bionano will walk through the basics of the technology and SV detection.”

Bionano Genomics is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. It is engaged in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

Bionano Genomics shares were trading up 18.03% at $13.81. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.44 and a 52-week low of 25 cents.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BNGO)

10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
10 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Why Mustang Bio, Phathom Pharma And More Are Moving Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com