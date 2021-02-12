Why Bionano Genomics Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) shares are trading higher Friday after the company tweeted about an upcoming webinar.

Bionano Genomics tweeted, “Beginner's Guide to Optical #Genome Mapping: The Key to Structural Variation Detection. Dr. Sven Bocklandt, Vice President of Scientific Affairs at Bionano will walk through the basics of the technology and SV detection.”

Bionano Genomics is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. It is engaged in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

Bionano Genomics shares were trading up 18.03% at $13.81. The stock has a 52-week high of $14.44 and a 52-week low of 25 cents.