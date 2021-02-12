Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Rises Over 2%; HubSpot Shares Spike

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.13% to 31,389.50, while the NASDAQ rose 0.07% to 14,035.52. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.06% to 3,918.89.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Energy shares climbed 0.84% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTU), up 13%, and Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE: NAT), up 14%.

In trading on Friday, utilities shares fell 1.02%.

Top Headline

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) reported earnings growth for its fourth quarter.

The company reported net income of $36 million, versus a loss of $454 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. American Axle not only swung to profits, but also joined its auto supplier peers in exceeding Street expectations.

Equities Trading UP

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares jumped 75% to $2.86, after analysts at Ladenburg initiated coverage of the company with a Buy rating and a price target of $7.

Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) rose 17.02% to $505.25, after the company announced its fourth quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings at 40 cents per share, ahead of the consensus expectations.

loanDepot, Inc's (NYSE: LDI) shares gained 45.32% to $31.97. The company announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings on February 18, 2021 via a conference call and live webcast at 11:00 a.m. E.T.

Equities Trading DOWN

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) fell 9.10% to $48.74, despite the company having reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings of $1.40 per share, well ahead of the consensus expectations.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd's (NYSE: TUFN) stock declined by 18.16% to $15.12. The company reported better than anticipated loss per share and revenue for the fourth quarter 2020.

SQZ Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE: SQZ) shares fell 15.77% to $18.54. The company announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock $20.00 per share.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.34% to $59.60, while gold traded down 0.22% to $ 1,822.70.

Silver traded higher 1.19% Friday to $27.37, while copper rose 0.45% to $3.78.

Euro zone

European shares traded higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.64%, the Spanish Ibex Index gained 0.22%, while Italy's FTSE MIB Index climbed 0.44%. Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 0.06%, and the French CAC 40 climbed 0.60% while UK shares rose 0.94%

Economics

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak in Los Angeles, California at 3:30 p.m. ET.