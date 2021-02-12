Why Bausch Health's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) shares are trading higher Friday after Icahn Partners disclosed a 7.83% active stake in the company.
Bausch Health is a multinational specialty pharmaceutical company based in Laval, Canada. It develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and branded generic drugs, primarily for skin diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, eye health, and neurology.
Bausch Health shares were trading up 4.58% at $31.49 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $32.25 and a 52-week low of $11.15.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: why it's movingNews