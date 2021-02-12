30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Greenvision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNVU) rose 5.76% to $13.78. Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announced that it is investigating Greenvision regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other legal violations related to its agreement to merge with Helbiz, Inc.
- loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) gained 24.68% to $27.43. The company announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings on February 18, 2021 via a conference call and live webcast at 11:00 a.m. E.T.
- Fisker, Inc. (NYSE: FSR) added 21.05% to $18.69, after analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage of the company with an Overweight rating and price target of $27.
- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) rose 17.46% to $507.12, after the company announced its fourth quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings at $0.40 per share, ahead of the consensus expectations.
- MBIA, Inc. (NYSE: MBI) climbed 5.02% to $6.69, after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement to settle the litigation it had filed against Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC in 2009.
- Churchill Capital Corp. IV (NYSE: CCIV) rose 13.17% to $35.65. The company announced that it had raised its initial public offering from the earlier 46 million units to 48 million.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLEU) jumped 68.27% to $6.81. The gains are likely to have been driven by the SEC filings that indicate significant institutional interest in the stock.
- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) skyrocketed 96.94% to $6.81, , after analysts at Ladenburg initiated coverage of the company with a Buy rating and a price target of $7.
- Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) was up, rising 13.68% to $79.93. The stock has surged 63% during yesterday’s session, the day of its IPO, ending the session at $70.31.
- Wunong Net Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: WNW) rose 25.90% to $20.03
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE: AMPE) gained 11.49% to $2.40. The company has completed Phase 3 trials for AMPION, the sole therapeutic for inflammatory conditions, for osteoarthritis of the knee.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) climbed 9.20% to $3.29
- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) rose 8.38% to $2.99
Losers
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) fell 4.08% to $51.43, despite the company having reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings of $1.40 per share, well ahead of the consensus expectations.
- Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) declined by 19.02% to $14.99. The company reported better than anticipated loss per share and revenue for the fourth quarter 2020.
- SQZ Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE: SQZ) fell 16.86% to $18.30. The company announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock $20.00 per share.
- SOS Ltd. (NYSE: SOS) fell 15.03% to $5.37. The company announced Thursday that it had entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors to purchase $110,000,000 worth of its American Depositary Shares.
- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) slipped 5.86% to $5.56.
- Insperity, Inc. (NYSE: NSP) tumbled 7.03% to $83.03. The company announced fourth quarter earnings of $0.49 per share, ahead of the consensus expectations.
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) fell 8.11% to $4.42, after WeissLaw LLP issued a shareholder alert that it was investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Anchiano Therapeutics.
- iFresh, Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) tumbled 34.00% to $2.17. The shares had also traded higher on Thursday on abnormal volume levels.
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) plummeted 33.05% to $12.54, after the company announced that its rare-disease treatment had failed to outperform a standard drug on one key measure in a Phase 3 test.
- Sanara MedTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMTI) declined 32.44% to $27.70, after the company announced the price of its underwritten public offering of 1,100,000 shares of common stock at $25 per share.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) fell 29.28% to $17.15. The company announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with numerous healthcare-focused and other institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 2,000,000 of the Company's American Depositary Shares at a purchase price of $17.50 per ADS.
- Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: PLX) tumbled 16.32% to $4.84. The company raised $35 million via its underwritten public offering of 7.6 million shares, priced at a 21% discount.
- Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BDL) declined 13.39% to $22.60.
- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE: INUV) fell 7.78% to $1.66. The company announced better than anticipated fourth quarter loss per share and revenue.
- Trio-Tech International (NYSE: TRT) declined by 12.98% to $5.37. The company announced its results for the second quarter and first six months of fiscal 2021.
- Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) slipped 7.12% to $6.73.
- Bioventus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVS) fell by 5.80% to $18.09. The stock debuted Thursday, surging almost 48% to end the session at $19.21.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Movers & Shakers Small Cap Markets Movers Trading Ideas General