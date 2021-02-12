Metals & Mining Companies Are Looking For Ways To Be More ESG-Friendly
Around the world, companies in the metals and mining sector are expanding and changing the way the industry operates. Larger companies are implementing ESG initiatives in their business plans making way for more green and sustainable practices.
These include companies like Lake Resources (OTCQB: LLKKF) a clean lithium developer that has partnered with Lilac Solutions, a firm backed by Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Fund and M.I.T.’s The Engine fund. Another such company is Pan African Resources (OTCQX:PAFRY, PAFRF), who recently partnered with juwi Renewable Energy to build a 9.975 solar photovoltaic plant. The company said that the plant would cut carbon emissions of its Elikhulu tailing treatment plant by more than 26,000 tons in its first year.
Looking at the performance of the market, metals are a historically volatile industry. As of January 29, 2021, the MSCI World Metals and Mining Index — composed of large and mid-cap stocks across 23 Developed Markets countries — is down 0.83% year-to-date. Although, the index rose 31.56% over the last year.
Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, a Managing Partner at Amvest Capital, believes we are currently at the beginning of a new bull market in the Basic Materials Sector.
“A lot of it has to do with the policy initiatives that are currently in place, which are stimulating the economy and creating demand for certain commodities,” he said.
Additional light on the industry will be shed at Global Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, a Virtual Investor Conference by OTC Markets. The three-day conference starting on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, will include presentations from four companies featured on OTC Markets OTCQX Best 50 list — a list of the top 50 performing companies on the OTCQX market. These companies are Ascot Resources (OTCQX: AOTVF), Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCQX: ANXGF), Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCQX: AMXEF), and Skeena Resources (OTCQX: SKREF).
Executives from 42 metals and mining companies will be discussing the prospects for their company’s mineral deposits, the details surrounding their development plans, and provide updates on recent performance numbers.
The conference will also feature 3 keynote presentations from Terry Heymann, CFO of the World Gold Council, Michael DiRienzo, executive director of The Silver Institute, and Daniel Mamadou, partner at Welsbach Holdings.
Below is the schedule for the conference. Each presentation is followed by a virtual Q&A session with attendees and is available on demand.
Tuesday, February 16th
9:00 AM ET World Gold Council
Keynote Presentation: Why Gold Should be Considered an ESG Compliant Asset
Keynote Speaker: Terry Heymann, CFO, World Gold Council
9:30 AM ET Pan African Resources (OTCQX: PAFRY, PAFRF; AIM: PAF; JSE: PAN)
Speaker: Cobus Loots, CEO
10:00 AM ET Battle North Gold Corp. (OTCQX: BNAUF; TSX: BNAU)
Speaker: George Ogilvie, President & CEO
10:30 AM ET Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (OTCQX: GLVMF; TSX-V: GZZ)
Speaker: Glenn Mullan, Chairman of the Board, President & CEO
11:00 AM ET Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCQX: NCAUF; TSX-V: NCAU)
Speaker: Luke Alexander, President, CEO & Director
11:30 AM ET First Vanadium Corp. (OTCQX: FVANF; TSX-V: FVAN)
Speakers: Paul Cowley, President & CEO, and Dave Mathewson, Geological Advisor
12:00 PM ET Arizona Gold Corp. (OTCQB: AGAUF; TSX: AZG)
Speaker: Giulio Bonifacio, CEO
12:30 PM ET Gold Terra Resource Corp. (OTCQX: YGTFF; TSX-V:YGT)
Speaker: David Suda, President, CEO & Director
1:00 PM ET Skeena Resources Limited (OTCQX: SKREF; TSX: SKE)
Speaker: Kelly Earle, Vice President, Communications
1:30 PM ET Cassiar Gold Corp. (OTCQB: CGLCF; TSX-V: GLDC)
Speaker: Marco Roque, President & CEO, Director
2:00 PM ET Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCQB: JOSMF | TSX: JOSE)
Speaker: Adam Lundin, President & CEO
2:30 PM ET Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCQX: AMXEF; TSX-V: AMX; FRA:MX0)
Speaker: Kelly Malcolm, Vice President Exploration
3:00 PM ET O3 Mining Inc. (OTCQX: OIIIF; TSX-V: OIII)
Speaker: Jose Vizquerra, President & CEO
3:30 PM ET Orezone Gold Corp. (OTCQX: ORZCF; TSX-V: ORE)
Speaker: Patrick Downey, President & CEO
4:00 PM ET Minera Alamos, Inc. (OTCQX: MAIFF; TSX-V: MAI)
Speaker: Doug Ramshaw, President
4:30 PM ET Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCQX: ANXGF; TSX: ANX)
Speaker: Kevin Bullock, President & CEO, Robert Dufour, CFO
Wednesday, February 17th
9:00 AM ET The Silver Institute
Keynote Presentation: "Introduction to the Silver Institute and Silver’s Role in Green Technologies"
Keynote Speaker: Michael DiRienzo, Executive Director
9:30 AM ET Reyna Silver Corp. (OTCQB : RSNVF; TSX-V: RSLV)
Speaker: Jorge Ramiro Monroy, CEO
10:00 AM ET Starcore International Mines Ltd. (OTCQB: SHVLF; TSX: SAM)
Speaker: Robert Eadie, CEO & President
10:30 AM ET Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCQB: AAGFF; TSX-V: AAG)
Speaker: Michael Williams, Chairman & Director
11:00 AM ET Outcrop Gold Corp. (Pink: MRDD.F; TSX-V: OCG)
Speaker: Joseph Hebert, President, CEO & Director
11:30 AM ET Fabled Silver Gold Corp. (Pink: FBSGF | TSX-V: FCO)
Speaker: Peter Hawley, President, CEO & Director
12:00 PM ET Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCQX: SLVRF; TSX-V: SVE)
Speaker: Greg Crowe, President & CEO
12:30 pm ET: Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (OTCQB: SSVFF; TSX-V: SSV)
Speakers: Larry Page, President, and Rob Macdonald, VP Exploration
1:00 PM ET Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCQB: APGOF; TSX-V: APGO)
Speaker: Simon Clarke, CEO & Director
1:30 PM ET Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCQX: AOTVF; TSX: AOT)
Speaker: Derek White, President and CEO
2:00 PM ET Metallic Minerals Ltd. (OTCQB: MMNGF; TSX-V: MMG)
Speaker: Greg Johnson, Chairman & CEO
2:30 PM ET Blackrock Gold Corp. (OTCQB: BKRRF; TSX-V: BRC)
Speaker: Andrew Pollard, President & CEO, Director
3:00 PM ET Avidian Gold Corp. (OTCQB: AVGDF; TSX-V: AVG)
Speakers: David C. Anderson - Chairman and CEO, Director, and Steve Roebuck - President, Avidian Gold & High Tide Resources
3:30 PM ET Canagold Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: CRCUF; TSX: CCM)
Speaker: Scott Eldridge, CEO & Director
4:00 PM ET Blue Thunder Mining Inc. (OTCQB: BLTMF; TSX-V:BLUE)
Speaker Information to Come
Thursday, February 18th
9:00 AM ET Welsbach Holdings
Keynote Presentation: Implications of Global Climate Policy Announcements within the TechMetals Complex in 2021
Keynote Speaker: Daniel Mamadou, Partner at Welsbach Holdings
9:30 AM ET Peninsula Energy Ltd. (ASX: PEN; Pink: PENMF)
Speaker: Wayne Heili, Managing Director & CEO
10:00 AM ET Canada Nickel Co Inc. (OTCQB: CNIKF; TSX-V: CNC)
Speaker: Mark Selby, Chairman, CEO & Director
10:30 AM ET Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCQX: AZMCF; TSX-V: AMC)
Speaker: Marc Pais, CEO
11:00 AM ET Vimy Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: VMRSF; ASX: VMY)
Speaker: Michael Young, Managing Director & CEO
11:30 AM ET Ion Energy Ltd. (OTCQB: IONGF; TSX-V: ION)
Speaker: Ali Haji, CEO & Director
12:00 PM ET Aurania Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: AUIAF; TSX-V: ARU)
Speaker: Richard Spencer, President
12:30 PM ET UEX Corp. (OTCQB: UEXCF; TSX: UEX)
Speaker: Roger Lemaitre, President & CEO
1:00 PM ET Ceylon Graphite Corp. (OTCQB: CYLYF; TSX-V: CYL)
Speaker: Bharat Parashar, Chairman & CEO
1:30 PM ET Lake Resources N.L. (OTCQB: LLKKF; ASX: LKE)
Speaker: Steve Promnitz, Managing Director
2:00 PM ET South Star Mining Corp. (OTCQB: STSBF; TSX-V: STS)
Speaker: Richard Pearce, CEO & Director
2:30 PM ET Frontier Lithium Inc. (OTCQB: LITOF; TSX-V: FL)
Speaker Information to Come
3:00 PM ET Medallion Resources Ltd. (OTCQB: MLLOF; TSX-V: MDL)
Speaker: Mark Saxon, President & CEO
3:30 PM ET Blackstone Minerals Ltd. (OTCQX: BLSTF; ASX: BSX)
Speaker: Scott Williamson, Managing Director
