Mid-Morning Market Update: US Stock Futures Trend Down; Nasdaq Composite Dips 0.2%

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2021 10:59am   Comments
Following the market opening Friday, the Dow declined 0.09% to 31,402.67, while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,996.18. The S&P also plunged 0.05% to 3,914.51.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Financials shares climbed 0.67% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMBC), up 8.11%, and Cowen, Inc. (NASDAQ: COWN), up 7.76%.

In trading on Friday, real estate shares fell 0.66%.

Top Headline

The Nasdaq Composite had declined 0.2% in mid-morning trade, as FANG stocks traded lower.
DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) fell to the bottom of the Nasdaq 100, following its earnings missing expectations.

Equities Trading UP

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) shares shot up 81% to $7.35. The gains are likely to have been driven by the SEC filings that indicate significant institutional interest in the stock.

Shares of Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) surged 87% to $3.05, after analysts at Ladenburg initiated coverage of the company with a Buy rating and a price target of $7.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL) was up, rising 13.68% to $79.93. The stock has surged 63% during yesterday's session, the day of its IPO, ending the session at $70.31.

Equities Trading DOWN

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ: IFMK) shares tumbled 35.76% to $2.12.

Shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ: SMTI) were down 33.24% to $27.64 after the company announced the price of its underwritten public offering of 1,100,000 shares of common stock at $25 per share.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CLGN) was down, falling 29% to $17.22.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.43% to $58.49, while gold traded down 0.50% to $1,817.60.

Silver traded up 0.49% Friday to $27.18, while copper fell 0.29% to $3.76.

Euro zone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 rose 0.45%, while the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.02% and Italy's FTSE MIB Index climbed 0.25%. Meanwhile, the German DAX fell 0.09%, while the French CAC 40 rose 0.49%. UK shares were up 0.71%.

Economics

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.

