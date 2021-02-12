Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Intelsat Initiates Premeditated Reorganization To Reduce Debt By 50%, Shares Fall
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2021 11:38am   Comments
Share:
  • Intelsat S.A. (OTC: INTEQinitiated a premeditated reorganization plan backed by creditors worth $3.8 billion towards its debt reduction from $15 billion to $7 billion. A hearing has been requested on March 17, 2021, for court approval.
  • In May 2020, Intelsat declared its reorganization towards a robust balance sheet.
  • Intelsat acquired the Commercial Aviation business of Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) in December 2020 for $400 million.
  • The company's long-term debt stood at $14.4 billion as of September 30, 2020, and cash and equivalents stood at $810.6 million. Operating cash flow stood at $163.4 million.
  • Intelsat intends to emergence from the Chapter 11 proceedings in the second half of 2021.
  • Price action: INTEQ shares are down 10% at $0.765 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTEQ)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Chapter 11 BankruptcyNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com