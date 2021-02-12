Intelsat Initiates Premeditated Reorganization To Reduce Debt By 50%, Shares Fall
- Intelsat S.A. (OTC: INTEQ) initiated a premeditated reorganization plan backed by creditors worth $3.8 billion towards its debt reduction from $15 billion to $7 billion. A hearing has been requested on March 17, 2021, for court approval.
- In May 2020, Intelsat declared its reorganization towards a robust balance sheet.
- Intelsat acquired the Commercial Aviation business of Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) in December 2020 for $400 million.
- The company's long-term debt stood at $14.4 billion as of September 30, 2020, and cash and equivalents stood at $810.6 million. Operating cash flow stood at $163.4 million.
- Intelsat intends to emergence from the Chapter 11 proceedings in the second half of 2021.
- Price action: INTEQ shares are down 10% at $0.765 on the last check Friday.
