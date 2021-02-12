Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday's morning session saw 4 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

(NASDAQ:GLPG) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was the smallest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) shares set a new yearly low of $84.93 this morning. The stock was down 0.26% on the session.

(NASDAQ:GLPG) shares set a new yearly low of $84.93 this morning. The stock was down 0.26% on the session. Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) stock hit $21.83 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.03%.

(NASDAQ:RNA) stock hit $21.83 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.03%. SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.90 on Friday. The stock was down 13.16% for the day.

(NYSE:SQZ) shares made a new 52-week low of $17.90 on Friday. The stock was down 13.16% for the day. Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Friday of $3.25. Shares traded down 24.23%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.