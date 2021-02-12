Market Overview

Microsoft Yearns US To Charge Google, Facebook For Content Usage: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2021 6:42am   Comments
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) President Brad Smith commended the U.S. to start charging tech companies like Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Google, and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) for content usage akin to Australia and U.K., the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Microsoft’s search engine Bing has a minuscule share compared to Google’s market-leading position.
  • Previously, Microsoft has pleaded with the government to regulate facial-recognition technology better, bringing itself to a feud with tech veterans. Last year, it supported a videogame developer against Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) regarding an argument concerning app-store fees.
  • Recently, Google launched its paid News Showcase Platform in the U.K. within a week of rolling out the same in Australia to bypass their content law.
  • Both Google and Facebook have faced flak from media companies for free usage of the content.
  • Price action: FB shares are down 0.10% at $270.13 in the pre-market session on the last check Friday. MSFT shares are down 0.29% at $243.78.

