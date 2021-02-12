Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise to 80.9 in February versus January's final reading of 79.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams is set to speak at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full economic calendar here