Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Has 'No Excuse' To Be Trailing In SVOD Space, Netflix Co-Founder Says While Praising Disney
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 12, 2021 4:27am   Comments
Share:
Apple Has 'No Excuse' To Be Trailing In SVOD Space, Netflix Co-Founder Says While Praising Disney

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has “no excuse” for not being able to find footing in the streaming video-on-demand space and is “still not in it with both feet,” according to Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) co-founder Marc Randolph.

What Happened: Randolph in an interview with Yahoo! Finance on Thursday noted that with a $2 trillion-plus market valuation and $200 billion cash in cash, if the Cupertino-based consumer electronics giant “ spent one quarter as much time on content as they do on giveaways they really could play.”

The Netflix co-founder noted the high churn rate for Apple and said the company needs to give customers “a reason to stay.”

Meanwhile, Randolph was all praise for the Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS). 

“I completely have the deepest respect right now for Disney,” he told Yahoo! Finance, adding that the entertainment veteran’s moves like restructuring the business and deferring dividends shows its commitment to content.

According to Randolph, these are “clever” moves on Disney’s part, and the Burbank-based giant is “emulating the Netflix playbook.”

Why It Matters: Disney on Thursday reported having 94.9 million subscribers for its SVOD service Disney+ as of Jan. 2, compared to the 26.5 million subscribers reported in the same quarter a year ago.

Netflix reported having 204 million subscribers at the end of 2020. 

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives in April last year estimated about 30 million to 40 million subscribers for the Apple TV+ service, although official numbers aren’t available.

Apple provides one year of free subscription to the SVOD service to buyers of its devices. According to MoffettNathan’s Q4 2020 SVOD Tracker report last month, as reported by Variety, 62% of all Apple TV+ users are on this free plan.

Only 30% of these users said they would continue their subscriptions at the regular price of $4.99 per month. About 29% said they would not continue and the rest were unsure.

Price Action: Apple shares traded 0.47% lower at $134.50 in the pre-market session on Friday. Netflix traded slightly in the green at $556.64 per share. Disney shares were up 1% at $192.83.

Read Next: Why Netflix's Soaring Subscriber Base Isn't Necessarily Bad News for Competitors

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + DIS)

Exclusive Interview: New Pure Play Streaming ETF Offers Exposure To Cord-Cutting, Global Stocks
Uber Delivery Service Key For Growth Analysts Says After Mixed Q4
16 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Disney+ Has 100M Subscribers In Close Sight As Company Beats Q1 Estimates
#CancelDisneyPlus Trends As Conservatives Rage Over Gina Carano's Firing
Potential Partners For An Apple Car Grow In Number, With Nissan The Latest To Express Interest
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Apple TV+ Disney+ Marc Randolph Streaming Video On DemandNews Events Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com