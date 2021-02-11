Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EUR/USD Forecast: Keeps Grinding Higher As The Dollar Is Out Of Investors' Radar
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
February 11, 2021 6:22pm   Comments
Share:
EUR/USD Forecast: Keeps Grinding Higher As The Dollar Is Out Of Investors' Radar

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2128

  • US weekly unemployment claims held at high levels around 800K in the week ended Feb 5.
  • Financial markets are still in search of a new catalyst to trigger directional movements.
  • EUR/USD keeps grinding higher as the dollar is out of investors’ radar.

The EUR/USD pair extended its advance to 1.2149 but finished the day unchanged in the 1.2120 price zone. Financial markets traded in a dull fashion amid a scarce macroeconomic calendar exacerbated by holidays in Asia. The dollar was incapable of attracting buyers following dovish words from Federal Reserve chair, Jerome Powell on Wednesday, advancing just modestly ahead of the daily close amid falling equities.

Germany published the January Wholesale Price Index, which was up 2.1% in the month, but remained flat when compared to a year earlier. The US just published Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended February 5, which resulted at 793K, worse than expected. On Friday, the most relevant macroeconomic figure will be the preliminary estimate of the US February Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, foreseen at 80.8 from 79 in January.

EUR/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The EUR/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators retreated from near overbought readings, but stabilized within positive levels. The 20 SMA crossed above the 100 SMA, both below the current level, but a flat 200 SMA capped the upside. The pair needs to advance beyond a Fibonacci resistance in the 1.2170 price zone to gain bullish potential ahead of the weekly close.

Support levels: 1.2100 1.2065 1.2020

Resistance levels: 1.2175 1.2215 1.2260

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: FXStreetNews Eurozone Forex Global Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com