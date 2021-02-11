16 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance.
- The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results. The company also reported Disney+ subs as of Jan. 2, 2021 as 94.9 million, versus 26.5 million in the same quarter last year.
- HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 sales and FY21 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.
- Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance above estimates.
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 sales of C$70.3 million, up 11% year over year.
- GreenPower Motor Company (NASDAQ: GP) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q3 earnings and also reported an exclusive purchase agreement with Forest River for 150 EV Star Cab and Chassis units to support new line of zero-emission products.
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ: CLEU) shares are trading higher after a 13G filing showed 4 Investors has stakes in the company totaling 57.17%.
- Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) shares are trading higher after Icahn Partners reported a 7.83% active stake in the company.
Losers
- Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) shares are trading lower after the company issued FY21 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 guidance.
- GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 guidance.
- Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares are trading lower after the company reported "in the combined study population of ERT switch and ERT naïve patients, AT-GAA outperformed alglucosidase alfa by 14 meters on the primary endpoint and was not statistically significant."
- CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) shares are trading lower after the company reported Q4 earnings and issued Q1 guidance.
- Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ: APDN) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
