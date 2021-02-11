Market Overview

Hyliion Surges On New Battery Technology With 8-Minute Recharging Capabilities
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 11, 2021 5:17pm   Comments
A former SPAC surged Thursday after unveiling its new battery technology.

What Happened: Next-generation battery technology was unveiled by Hyliion Holdings Corp (NYSE: HYLN).

The company’s new design features advanced colling technology, longer battery life, higher charging rates and improved safety. The module features battery cells from Toshiba.

The new battery can be recharged in under eight minutes, which is “an unprecedented charge time compared to other EV battery solutions” according to the company.

The battery lasts up to five times longer than a conventional electric vehicle battery.

Hyliion will install the batteries as part of its next evolution of the Hyliion Hybrid system. The Hybrid system is one of two systems from Hyllion offering systems for Class 8 vehicles.

What's Next: The company is also working on the Hypertuck ERX Class 8 vehicle.

Hyliion is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on February 23.

Shares of Hyliion closed up 32% to $20.84.

Disclosure: The author is long HYLN.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Batteries electric vehicles SPAC SPACs

