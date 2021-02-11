Why Tonix Pharma Is Trading Higher Today

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company announced a licensing agreement of its technology for a rare genetic eating disorder.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing drugs and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes biologics to prevent infectious diseases and small molecules and biologics to treat pain, psychiatric and addiction conditions.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals was trading up 18.41% at $1.93. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.46 and a 52-week low of 39 cents.