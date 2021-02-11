Market Overview

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Wall Street Stocks Tumble; Crude Oil Down Over 1%

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 2:55pm   Comments
Toward the end of trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.40% to 31,312.17 while the NASDAQ fell 0.04% to 13,966.26. The S&P also lost 0.22% to 3,901.28.

 

Leading and Lagging Sectors

 

Technology shares climbed 0.56% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX), up 36.62%, and RCM Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: RCMT), up 73%.

In trading on Thursday, energy shares fell 2.3%.

 

Top Headline

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ: ZG) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, amid mid the US housing boom.

Zillow's reported fourth-quarter revenue of $789 million, with full-year revenue growth of 22%. Traffic to the company’s website skyrocketed to reach a record high of 201 million monthly unique users in the fourth quarter.

Equities Trading UP

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) shares rose 71% to $6.32 after the company reported its division Thermal Kinetics was awarded Al-Corn Clean Fuels sanitizer-grade ethanol project.

 

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares rose 30% to $18.27 after the company announced it received necessary components and equipment to meet its April milestone of completing A-Samples of its Long Range Lidar Sensor.

 

Monopar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) shares rose 16% to $9.75. The company announced the success of MNPR-101 as a uPAR imaging agent to improve surgical outcomes in bladder cancer.

Equities Trading DOWN
 

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) fell 14% to $2.52. Cannabis stocks fell amid high-volume trading by retail investors following posts from the Reddit community WallStreetBets.
 

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) shares rose 14% to $3.48 after surging 60% in the pre-market session.
 

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) fell 38% to $4.94, after having gained more than 180% on Wednesday.

 

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded down 1.12% to $58.02, while gold traded down 1.03% to $1,823.80.

Silver traded down 0.49% Thursday to $26.94, while copper fell 0.01% to $3.77.

 

Euro zone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.46%, Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 0.18%, while the German DAX gained 0.77%, and UK shares rose 0.07%. The Spanish Ibex Index lost 0.34%, while the French CAC 40 fell 0.02%.

