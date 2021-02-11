50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) shares rose 85.60% to $6.85 in mid-day trading after the company reported its division Thermal Kinetics was awarded Al-Corn Clean Fuels sanitizer-grade ethanol project.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) shares rose 28.40% to $5.20 in mid-day trading after surging 60.5% in the pre-market session.
- Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) rose 24.61% to $13.47 in mid-day trading.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 33.33% to $3.98 in mid-day trading. Cannabis stocks surged amid high interest from retail investors on social media, in particular the Reddit community WallStreetBets.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares rose 40.64% to $19.69 in mid-day trading after the company announced it received necessary components and equipment to meet its April milestone of completing A-Samples of its Long Range Lidar Sensor.
- Monopar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) shares rose 16.80% to $9.81 in mid-day trading. The company announced the success of MNPR-101 as a uPAR imaging agent to improve surgical outcomes in bladder cancer.
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares rose 10.40% to $8.07 in mid-day trading. The company announced that its Alzheimer’s vaccine was successful in generating key antibodies in the brain.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) rose 20% to $2.32 in mid-day trading after the company announced that its chairman, president and CEO had issued a letter to stockholders providing details regarding the company’s vaccine initiative using its PLACCINE DNA vaccine platform technology and the company’s strong fundamentals, among other things.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA) rose 49.38% to $19.42 in mid-day trading. The company announced the first patient dosed in the Phase 2 TENACITY clinical trial of its potent, selective small molecule AL101, for the treatment of patients with Notch-activated recurrent or metastatic (R/M) triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).
- Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) rose 11.01% to $16.23 in mid-day trading after the company reported robust results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
- DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) rose 21.88% to $64.65 in mid-day trading after the company announced that it had entered into a contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas to make DermTech’s Pigmented Lesion Assay available to its approximately 6 million members in the State of Texas.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) surged 38.03% to $5.48 in mid-day trading after the company announced that it has received 5000 PCS of mining rigs five days earlier than the delivery date set by the purchase agreement with the seller.
- ESSA Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) rose 47.99% to $28.67 in mid-day trading, ahead of the company’s presentation of favorable initial phase 1 clinical pharmacology data of EPI-7386 for advanced forms of prostate cancer at the 2021 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium.
- AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) rose 13.10% to $22.59 in mid-day trading. AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications.
- Quotient Technology, Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) rose 25.07% to $12.62 in mid-day trading despite the company reporting fourth quarter loss of $0.28 per share, significantly worse than the analyst expectations.
- Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 15.97% to $36.53 in mid-day trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
- Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) rose 22.74% to $84.79 in mid-day trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) rose 35.55% to $12.01 in mid-day trading. Alset EHome is a holding company engaged in property development, digital transformation technology and biohealth activities.
- China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ: JRJC) rose 4.38% to $13.10 in mid-day trading after Morgan Stanley disclosed a 5% passive stake in the company.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE: BW) rose 4.97% to $7.61 in mid-day trading after the company announced the pricing of $155,000,000 offerings of senior notes due 2026.
- Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) rose 7.62% to $12.01 in mid-day trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) rose 27.23% to $1.78 in mid-day trading.
- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) rose 20.13% to $33.42 in mid-day trading. Huya is a China-based game live streaming platform.
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) rose 41.18% to $1.68 in mid-day trading after the company announced that it had entered into agreements to purchase two 2005 Korean-built Aframax LR2 tankers from an unaffiliated third-party seller for an aggregate purchase price of $27.2 million.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) rose 1.66% to $3.68 in mid-day trading. The company is involved in the manufacture and sale of ceramic tiles.
Losers
- Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) fell 36.56% to $5.05, after having gained more than 180% on Wednesday.
- Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) declined 39.62% to $38.58, on Reddit-inspired retail trading.
- Bank of Montreal (NYSE: MJO) fell 24.61% to $141.01.
- ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ) declined 20.45% to $26.42.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) fell 19.19% to $15.29 with Reddit-fueled rally losing steam.
- Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX) declined 19.38% to $23.86 amid a broader cannabis stocks downturn.
- Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE: CNBS) fell by 15.89% to $33.56, following a downturn in cannabis stocks.
- SQZ Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE: SQZ) declined by 8.01% to $22.45, after the company announced the public offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock.
- A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) fell 4.18% to $9.50 after the company reported record GAAP net income of $7.8 million for the fourth quarter.
- ION Geophysical Corp. (NYSE: IO) declined by 16.05% to $2.98 after the company reported a loss of $13.1 million for its fourth quarter.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 29.22% to $6.20 amid a wider decline in cannabis stocks.
- Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) declined 5.65% to $5.68 after recommendation from the independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) to pause administration of SBP-101 pending further investigation of visual disturbance adverse events.
- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) fell 26.08% to $1.95.
- BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) declined 21.41% to $6.13 after the company reported a 15% decline in revenues.
- Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC) fell 26.34% to $3.72.
- Mexco Energy Corp. (NYSE: MXC) declined 17.79% to $9.52 after the company reported its fiscal third quarter results.
- cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) fell 16.22% to $5.27 after the company reported its fiscal first quarter results.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) declined 16.55% to $7.26.
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) fell 12.69% to $3.47 after the company reported earnings for the first quarter.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) declined 14.48% to $2.65.
- Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 1.55% to $1.90.
- United States Antimony Corp. (NYSE: UAMY) declined 11.52% to $1.57 after the company announced a $14.3 million registered direct offering.
- Enservco Corp. (NYSE: ENSV) fell 12.55% to $2.61.
- OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 25% to $4.50 in mid-day trading, after having risen 23.2% in pre-market trading.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) fell 23.64% to $2.96 in mid-day trading, after having risen 25.3% in pre-market trading. Cannabis stocks surged amid high interest from retail investors on social media.
