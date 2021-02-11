Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 2:08pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCMT) shares rose 85.60% to $6.85 in mid-day trading after the company reported its division Thermal Kinetics was awarded Al-Corn Clean Fuels sanitizer-grade ethanol project.
  • Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) shares rose 28.40% to $5.20 in mid-day trading after surging 60.5% in the pre-market session.
  • Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LYRA) rose 24.61% to $13.47 in mid-day trading.
  • Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) rose 33.33% to $3.98 in mid-day trading. Cannabis stocks surged amid high interest from retail investors on social media, in particular the Reddit community WallStreetBets.
  • MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) shares rose 40.64% to $19.69 in mid-day trading after the company announced it received necessary components and equipment to meet its April milestone of completing A-Samples of its Long Range Lidar Sensor.
  • Monopar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) shares rose 16.80% to $9.81 in mid-day trading. The company announced the success of MNPR-101 as a uPAR imaging agent to improve surgical outcomes in bladder cancer.
  • AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) shares rose 10.40% to $8.07 in mid-day trading. The company announced that its Alzheimer’s vaccine was successful in generating key antibodies in the brain.
  • Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) rose 20% to $2.32 in mid-day trading after the company announced that its chairman, president and CEO had issued a letter to stockholders providing details regarding the company’s vaccine initiative using its PLACCINE DNA vaccine platform technology and the company’s strong fundamentals, among other things.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA) rose 49.38% to $19.42 in mid-day trading. The company announced the first patient dosed in the Phase 2 TENACITY clinical trial of its potent, selective small molecule AL101, for the treatment of patients with Notch-activated recurrent or metastatic (R/M) triple negative breast cancer (TNBC).
  • Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) rose 11.01% to $16.23 in mid-day trading after the company reported robust results for the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: DMTK) rose 21.88% to $64.65 in mid-day trading after the company announced that it had entered into a contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas to make DermTech’s Pigmented Lesion Assay available to its approximately 6 million members in the State of Texas.
  • SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) surged 38.03% to $5.48 in mid-day trading after the company announced that it has received 5000 PCS of mining rigs five days earlier than the delivery date set by the purchase agreement with the seller.
  • ESSA Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPIX) rose 47.99% to $28.67 in mid-day trading, ahead of the company’s presentation of favorable initial phase 1 clinical pharmacology data of EPI-7386 for advanced forms of prostate cancer at the 2021 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium.
  • AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) rose 13.10% to $22.59 in mid-day trading. AnaptysBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class antibody product candidates focused on emerging immune control mechanisms applicable to inflammation and immuno-oncology indications.
  • Quotient Technology, Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) rose 25.07% to $12.62 in mid-day trading despite the company reporting fourth quarter loss of $0.28 per share, significantly worse than the analyst expectations.
  • Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 15.97% to $36.53 in mid-day trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results. The company also raised FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
  • Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) rose 22.74% to $84.79 in mid-day trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) rose 35.55% to $12.01 in mid-day trading. Alset EHome is a holding company engaged in property development, digital transformation technology and biohealth activities.
  • China Finance Online Co (NASDAQ: JRJC) rose 4.38% to $13.10 in mid-day trading after Morgan Stanley disclosed a 5% passive stake in the company.
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprise, Inc. (NYSE: BW) rose 4.97% to $7.61 in mid-day trading after the company announced the pricing of $155,000,000 offerings of senior notes due 2026.
  • Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA) rose 7.62% to $12.01 in mid-day trading after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) rose 27.23% to $1.78 in mid-day trading.
  • HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) rose 20.13% to $33.42 in mid-day trading. Huya is a China-based game live streaming platform.
  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) rose 41.18% to $1.68 in mid-day trading after the company announced that it had entered into agreements to purchase two 2005 Korean-built Aframax LR2 tankers from an unaffiliated third-party seller for an aggregate purchase price of $27.2 million.
  • Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: AEHL) rose 1.66% to $3.68 in mid-day trading. The company is involved in the manufacture and sale of ceramic tiles.

Losers

  • Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANCN) fell 36.56% to $5.05, after having gained more than 180% on Wednesday.
  • Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY) declined 39.62% to $38.58, on Reddit-inspired retail trading.
  • Bank of Montreal (NYSE: MJO) fell 24.61% to $141.01.
  • ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ) declined 20.45% to $26.42.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) fell 19.19% to $15.29 with Reddit-fueled rally losing steam.
  • Cannabis ETF (NYSE: THCX) declined 19.38% to $23.86 amid a broader cannabis stocks downturn.
  • Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSE: CNBS) fell by 15.89% to $33.56, following a downturn in cannabis stocks.
  • SQZ Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE: SQZ) declined by 8.01% to $22.45, after the company announced the public offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock.
  • A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) fell 4.18% to $9.50 after the company reported record GAAP net income of $7.8 million for the fourth quarter.
  • ION Geophysical Corp. (NYSE: IO) declined by 16.05% to $2.98 after the company reported a loss of $13.1 million for its fourth quarter.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) fell 29.22% to $6.20 amid a wider decline in cannabis stocks.
  • Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA) declined 5.65% to $5.68 after recommendation from the independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB) to pause administration of SBP-101 pending further investigation of visual disturbance adverse events.
  • Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) fell 26.08% to $1.95.
  • BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) declined 21.41% to $6.13 after the company reported a 15% decline in revenues.
  • Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE: TGC) fell 26.34% to $3.72.
  • Mexco Energy Corp. (NYSE: MXC) declined 17.79% to $9.52 after the company reported its fiscal third quarter results.
  • cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE: YCBD) fell 16.22% to $5.27 after the company reported its fiscal first quarter results.
  • New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) declined 16.55% to $7.26.
  • Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) fell 12.69% to $3.47 after the company reported earnings for the first quarter.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) declined 14.48% to $2.65.
  • Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: BDR) fell 1.55% to $1.90.
  • United States Antimony Corp. (NYSE: UAMY) declined 11.52% to $1.57 after the company announced a $14.3 million registered direct offering.
  • Enservco Corp. (NYSE: ENSV) fell 12.55% to $2.61.
  • OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 25% to $4.50 in mid-day trading, after having risen 23.2% in pre-market trading.
  • FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) fell 23.64% to $2.96 in mid-day trading, after having risen 25.3% in pre-market trading. Cannabis stocks surged amid high interest from retail investors on social media.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACB + ABST)

Mid-Day Market Update: Biden Holds Talks With Xi; Pepsi Reports Upbeat Q4
Here's The Latest On Aurora Cannabis Ahead Of Today's Earnings Report
Cannabis Stock Short Sellers Have $4.3B In Losses So Far In 2021
Why Cannabis Stocks Are Trading Lower Today
Sundial, Tilray, Aphria Continue Rally Amid High Retail Investor Interest
94 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Movers & Shakers Small Cap Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com